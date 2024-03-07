Geri Horner travel plans for Saudi Arabian GP confirmed

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner flew out to Bahrain last weekend in order to be alongside her husband Christian Horner ahead of the race, which was won by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The pair were all smiles during the podium celebrations, putting across a sense of unity in the face of an ongoing saga featuring the Red Bull team principal.

Horner was the subject of an internal investigation last month, after allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' were levelled against him by a female member of staff, allegations he was cleared of in the process, and 'completely' denies.

However, alleged leaked messages supposedly sent by Horner were revealed during the Bahrain GP, with the 50-year-old coming under immense pressure once more from his rival Formula 1 team bosses.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has taken a blow recently

Will Geri Horner be supporting Christian Horner?

The Horners appeared from the outside as if it was business as usual in Bahrain, but the Daily Mail are reporting that the Red Bull boss will not be so lucky in Jeddah this weekend.

Former Spice Girl Horner - whose unusual social media activity added fire to the rumours of Red Bull infighting - will not be present at the Saudi Arabian GP.

Christian and Geri Horner have been married since 2015

Jos Verstappen - father of three-time world champion Max Verstappen - will also not be at the race, taking part in a rally in Belgium instead.

The 52-year-old recently revealed that he and Horner had a 'falling out' during the Bahrain GP weekend, and has warned of the consequences if the Brit maintains his position in the team.

