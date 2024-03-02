Christian Horner's wife Geri makes SHARP Bahrain arrival

Wife of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner - Geri Horner - has flown into Bahrain on a private flight, according to reports.

Red Bull's team boss was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct, after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' were levelled against him by a female member of staff.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing during that investigation, and revealed during the Bahrain Grand Prix that he was 'pleased' the process was over.

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull saga has created paddock 'GOLDFISH bowl'

However, on Thursday, 'messages' allegedly belonging to Horner were sent anonymously to around 150 people up and down the F1 paddock, sparking F1 and FIA bosses to meet with Horner during FP3 on Friday.

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that former Spice Girl Horner has travelled out to Bahrain for the rest of the grand prix weekend, and will be in the Red Bull garage for Saturday's race claiming it as an attempt to show solidarity with her husband.

Christian Horner was the subject of an internal investigation from Red Bull

Horner may face new investigation

Following the leaking of the supposed messages, F1 bosses and the FIA were said to be 'discussing' the events of the past couple of weeks.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown called for the sport's governing body to get involved after the Red Bull Horner verdict was announced.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also condemned the investigation, calling it 'vague' and 'opaque'.

Horner vehemently denies the allegations, and released a statement specifically about the alleged messages.

Christian Horner's wife Geri Horner flew out to Bahrain yesterday, according to the Daily Mail

READ MORE: F1 team-mate battles: Hamilton pressure is on at Mercedes as rivals clash

"I won't comment on anonymous speculation," he said.

"But, to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations.

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.

"It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

READ MORE: F1 boss insists Horner verdict leaves ‘questions’ and calls for NEW investigation

Related