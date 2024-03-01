Geri Horner close friend suggests Red Bull 'leaks' impact on family

Former pop star and TV personality Myleene Klaas, a close friend of the Horner family, has shared insights on the potential impact of the ongoing events involving Christian Horner.

Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of Red Bull Racing, initiated an investigation into accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour' by Horner, but the probe found no wrongdoing.

Despite the dismissal, the accuser has the right to appeal. Horner, who has consistently denied the allegations, faced renewed scrutiny on Thursday when alleged messages were leaked via an anonymous email sent to hundreds of F1 and FIA personnel.

Speaking on Loose Women on Friday, Klaas spoke of how her friend and Christian's wife, former Spice Girl, Geri Horner, will have been affected by the rumours.

“I’m friends with Geri. I was at their wedding, I was at her birthday. All I can think of is, irrespective of how people are talking about this over the kitchen table dunking biscuits, it’s gossip for some but ultimately at the heart of this is a family.

“I’ve been there. Rumours like this and gossip just rips through a family and scandal, when I went through a very public breakup, I’ve seen people picking over the bones, the carcass of it is just… all I could do was try and put a shield around my children and that’s what you’re doing, you’re just mopping up that kind of mess.

“Ultimately it’s really hard for all involved.”

In response to the alleged messages specifically, Horner released a statement late on Thursday following practice for the Bahrain GP.

"I won't comment on anonymous speculation," he said.

"But, to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations.

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.

"It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Red Bull GmbH, the wider brand who were responsible for the running of the internal investigation, said: "This is a private matter between Mr Horner and another and it would be inappropriate for Red Bull to comment on this."

