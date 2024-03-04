close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Jos Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jos Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jos Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jos Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jos Verstappen - father of three-time world champion Max Verstappen - will not be present at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old has recently found himself embroiled in the saga surrounding Christian Horner, having revealed to BBC Sport that he and the Red Bull team principal had a falling out during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Speculation had previously spread suggesting that the Dutchman's relationship with Horner was patchy even before the allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' levelled at the Red Bull boss were made public.

Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal Red Bull investigation, and has vehemently denied the claims throughout the 'process'.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull
Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner have suffered a dent in their relationship of late
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen to miss race weekend

Verstappen will miss all of the action at the Saudi Arabian GP due to taking part in the Rallye de Hannut, with the Dutchman still a keen racing driver.

It had previously been revealed that the 52-year-old met up with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in Bahrain, with rumours surrounding his son's future with the world champions rife following the Horner saga.

Verstappen junior will hope to continue his eight-race winning run stretching back to last season in Jeddah this coming weekend.

READ MORE: Horner makes big announcement over Red Bull future

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Bahrain Grand Prix Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jos Verstappen
Schumacher insists Verstappen open to change amid Horner and Red Bull drama
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher insists Verstappen open to change amid Horner and Red Bull drama

  • Yesterday 10:57
  • 1
Verstappen CLASHES with Red Bull staff in manic Bahrain scenes
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen CLASHES with Red Bull staff in manic Bahrain scenes

  • Yesterday 22:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Jos Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

  • 44 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen 'hottest candidate' to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA president Ben Sulayem INVESTIGATED over alleged F1 race 'interference'

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce shock RESIGNATION of two key figures

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner 'distracted' as Verstappen and Wolff SPOTTED in talks

  • Yesterday 16:48
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x