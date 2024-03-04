Jos Verstappen - father of three-time world champion Max Verstappen - will not be present at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old has recently found himself embroiled in the saga surrounding Christian Horner, having revealed to BBC Sport that he and the Red Bull team principal had a falling out during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Speculation had previously spread suggesting that the Dutchman's relationship with Horner was patchy even before the allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' levelled at the Red Bull boss were made public.

Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal Red Bull investigation, and has vehemently denied the claims throughout the 'process'.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner have suffered a dent in their relationship of late

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen to miss race weekend

Verstappen will miss all of the action at the Saudi Arabian GP due to taking part in the Rallye de Hannut, with the Dutchman still a keen racing driver.

It had previously been revealed that the 52-year-old met up with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in Bahrain, with rumours surrounding his son's future with the world champions rife following the Horner saga.

Verstappen junior will hope to continue his eight-race winning run stretching back to last season in Jeddah this coming weekend.

