Former Spice Girl Geri Horner - wife of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner - briefly unfollowed Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen on Instagram, according to reports.

Horner's husband is currently the subject of an internal investigation from Red Bull into alleged accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour', as first reported by De Telegraaf.

With 'turbulence' - as Helmut Marko called it - swirling around her husband, Horner took to social media to unfollow Verstappen, as well as several other accounts, according to The Sun.

Horner, who has been team boss since Red Bull's inception into the sport back in 2005, vehemently denies any wrongdoing, and is continuing in his position while the investigation is ongoing.

That particular investigation could last into the first race of the upcoming season, with the Brit currently present at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Horner unfollows Spice Girl and David Beckham

There had been rumours circling of an apparent fallout between Horner and several key members of the Red Bull outfit, including Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen.

This was rubbished by the three-time world champion himself at Red Bull's car launch earlier this month, with Verstappen saying that his relationship with Horner was 'normal'.

However, now it has been reported that Geri Horner briefly unfollowed Red Bull's star driver on Instagram, before following the Dutchman once more later in the day.

A similar pattern was found with her former band mate Victoria Beckham and her family, including former football star David Beckham and son Brooklyn Beckham.

