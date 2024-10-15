The 2024 Formula 1 season only has six races remaining of its 24-race schedule with fan favourites in Austin and Las Vegas yet to take place.

F1 returns this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, hosted at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where Max Verstappen will attempt to regain ground in his title fight against Lando Norris.

The F1 circus then continues in the Americas with a return to Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and the highly anticipated race around the streets of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas debuted on the F1 calendar last year, with this year's event expected to be bigger and better than ever as the championship fight promises to go down to the final few races of the season.

F1 returns to COTA this weekend

F1 2024 schedule

Here's the calendar for the 2024 F1 season, featuring the race dates, local start times, and key facts for each event:

Round 1: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Race start time: 18:00

Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

Laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.412km

Lap record: 1:31.447 - Pedro de la Rosa (2005)

2024 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 2: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Race date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Race start time: 20:00

Circuit: Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Laps: 50

Circuit length: 6.174km

Lap record: 1:30.734 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

2024 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 3: Australian Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, March 24, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Albert Park

Laps: 58

Circuit length: 5.278km

Lap record: 1:19.813 - Charles Leclerc (2024)

2024 winner: Carlos Sainz



Round 4: Japanese Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Race start time: 14:00

Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course

Laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.807km

Lap record: 1:30.983 - Lewis Hamilton (2019)

2024 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 5: Chinese Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Laps: 56

Circuit length: 5.451km

Lap record: 1:32.238 - Michael Schumacher (2004)

2024 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 6: Miami Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, May 5, 2024

Race start time: 16:00

Circuit: Miami International Autodrome

Laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.412km

Lap record: 1:29.708 - Max Verstappen (2023)

2024 winner: Lando Norris



Round 7: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, May 19, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Laps: 63

Circuit length: 4.909km

Lap record: 1:15.484 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)

2024 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 8: Monaco Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Laps: 78

Circuit length: 3.337km

Lap record: 1:12.909 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

2024 winner: Charles Leclerc



Round 9: Canadian Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, June 9, 2024

Race start time: 14:00

Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

Laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.361km

Lap record: 1:13.078 - Valtteri Bottas (2019)

2024 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 10: Spanish Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, June 23, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Laps: 66

Circuit length: 4.675km

Lap record: 1:16.330 - Max Verstappen (2023)

2024 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 11: Austrian Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Red Bull Ring

Laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.318km

Lap record: 1:05.619 - Carlos Sainz (2020)

2024 winner: George Russell



Round 12: British Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, July 7, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Silverstone Circuit

Laps: 52

Circuit length: 5.891km

Lap record: 1:27.097 - Max Verstappen (2020)

2024 winner: Lewis Hamilton



Round 13: Hungarian Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Hungaroring

Laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.381km

Lap record: 1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)

2024 winner: Oscar Piastri



Round 14: Belgian Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Laps: 44

Circuit length: 7.004km

Lap record: 1:46.286 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen

2024 winner: Lewis Hamilton



Round 15: Dutch Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Circuit Zandvoort

Laps: 72

Circuit length: 4.259km

Lap record: 1:11.097 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen

2024 winner: Lando Norris



Round 16: Italian Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.793km

Lap record: 1:21.046 - Rubens Barrichello (2004)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 17: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Race start time: 15:00

Circuit: Baku City Circuit

Laps: 51

Circuit length: 6.003km

Lap record: 1:43.009 - Charles Leclerc (2019)

2023 winner: Sergio Perez



Round 18: Singapore Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Race start time: 20:00

Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Laps: 61

Circuit length: 5.063km

Lap record: 1:35.867 - Lewis Hamilton (2023)

2023 winner: Carlos Sainz



Round 19: United States Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Race start time: 14:00

Circuit: Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

Laps: 56

Circuit length: 5.513km

Lap record: 1:36.169 - Charles Leclerc (2019)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 20: Mexico City Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Race start time: 14:00

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.304km

Lap record: 1:17.774 - Valtteri Bottas (2021)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 21: Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday November 3, 2024

Race start time: 14:00

Circuit: Interlagos - Autodromo Jose Carlo Pace

Laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.309km

Lap record: 1:10.540 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Race date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Race start time: 22:00

Circuit: Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Laps: 50

Circuit length: 6.201km

Lap record: 1:35.490 - Oscar Piastri (2023)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 23: Qatar Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Race start time: 20:00

Circuit: Lusail International Circuit

Laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.38km

Lap record: 1:24.319 Max Verstappen (2023)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen



Round 24: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Race start time: 17:00

Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit

Laps: 58

Circuit length: 5.281km

Lap record: 1:26.103 - Max Verstappen (2021)

2023 winner: Max Verstappen



When are the F1 sprint races in 2024?

The 2024 F1 season features six sprint races to shake up the traditional weekend format and add an extra layer of excitement for fans. Here are the sprint races for this season - all in local time.

Sprint races in 2024:

China - Shanghai International Circuit (Saturday, 20 April at 11am)

Miami - Miami International Autodrome (Saturday, May 4 at 12pm)

Austria - Red Bull Ring (Saturday, June 29 at 12pm)

Austin - Circuit of The Americas (Saturday, October 19 at 1pm)

Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Saturday, November 2 at 11am)

Qatar - Losail International Circuit (Saturday, November 30 at 4pm)



How to watch F1 live in 2024

The availability of TV channels and live streams depends very much on your location. Here's a rundown of the primary F1 broadcasters in some of the major global markets:

UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

