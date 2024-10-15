F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix
F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix
The 2024 Formula 1 season only has six races remaining of its 24-race schedule with fan favourites in Austin and Las Vegas yet to take place.
F1 returns this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, hosted at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where Max Verstappen will attempt to regain ground in his title fight against Lando Norris.
The F1 circus then continues in the Americas with a return to Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and the highly anticipated race around the streets of Las Vegas.
Las Vegas debuted on the F1 calendar last year, with this year's event expected to be bigger and better than ever as the championship fight promises to go down to the final few races of the season.
F1 2024 schedule
Here's the calendar for the 2024 F1 season, featuring the race dates, local start times, and key facts for each event:
Round 1: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Race start time: 18:00
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit
Laps: 57
Circuit length: 5.412km
Lap record: 1:31.447 - Pedro de la Rosa (2005)
2024 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 2: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Race date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Race start time: 20:00
Circuit: Jeddah Corniche Circuit
Laps: 50
Circuit length: 6.174km
Lap record: 1:30.734 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
2024 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 3: Australian Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, March 24, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Albert Park
Laps: 58
Circuit length: 5.278km
Lap record: 1:19.813 - Charles Leclerc (2024)
2024 winner: Carlos Sainz
Round 4: Japanese Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
Race start time: 14:00
Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course
Laps: 53
Circuit length: 5.807km
Lap record: 1:30.983 - Lewis Hamilton (2019)
2024 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 5: Chinese Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit
Laps: 56
Circuit length: 5.451km
Lap record: 1:32.238 - Michael Schumacher (2004)
2024 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 6: Miami Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, May 5, 2024
Race start time: 16:00
Circuit: Miami International Autodrome
Laps: 57
Circuit length: 5.412km
Lap record: 1:29.708 - Max Verstappen (2023)
2024 winner: Lando Norris
Round 7: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, May 19, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Laps: 63
Circuit length: 4.909km
Lap record: 1:15.484 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)
2024 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 8: Monaco Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, May 26, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Circuit de Monaco
Laps: 78
Circuit length: 3.337km
Lap record: 1:12.909 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
2024 winner: Charles Leclerc
Round 9: Canadian Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, June 9, 2024
Race start time: 14:00
Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Laps: 70
Circuit length: 4.361km
Lap record: 1:13.078 - Valtteri Bottas (2019)
2024 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 10: Spanish Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, June 23, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Laps: 66
Circuit length: 4.675km
Lap record: 1:16.330 - Max Verstappen (2023)
2024 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 11: Austrian Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, June 30, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Red Bull Ring
Laps: 71
Circuit length: 4.318km
Lap record: 1:05.619 - Carlos Sainz (2020)
2024 winner: George Russell
Round 12: British Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, July 7, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Silverstone Circuit
Laps: 52
Circuit length: 5.891km
Lap record: 1:27.097 - Max Verstappen (2020)
2024 winner: Lewis Hamilton
Round 13: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, July 21, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Hungaroring
Laps: 70
Circuit length: 4.381km
Lap record: 1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)
2024 winner: Oscar Piastri
Round 14: Belgian Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, July 28, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Laps: 44
Circuit length: 7.004km
Lap record: 1:46.286 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
2024 winner: Lewis Hamilton
Round 15: Dutch Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, August 25, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Circuit Zandvoort
Laps: 72
Circuit length: 4.259km
Lap record: 1:11.097 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
2024 winner: Lando Norris
Round 16: Italian Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, September 1, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Laps: 53
Circuit length: 5.793km
Lap record: 1:21.046 - Rubens Barrichello (2004)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 17: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, September 15, 2024
Race start time: 15:00
Circuit: Baku City Circuit
Laps: 51
Circuit length: 6.003km
Lap record: 1:43.009 - Charles Leclerc (2019)
2023 winner: Sergio Perez
Round 18: Singapore Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
Race start time: 20:00
Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
Laps: 61
Circuit length: 5.063km
Lap record: 1:35.867 - Lewis Hamilton (2023)
2023 winner: Carlos Sainz
Round 19: United States Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
Race start time: 14:00
Circuit: Circuit of the Americas (COTA)
Laps: 56
Circuit length: 5.513km
Lap record: 1:36.169 - Charles Leclerc (2019)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 20: Mexico City Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
Race start time: 14:00
Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Laps: 71
Circuit length: 4.304km
Lap record: 1:17.774 - Valtteri Bottas (2021)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 21: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday November 3, 2024
Race start time: 14:00
Circuit: Interlagos - Autodromo Jose Carlo Pace
Laps: 71
Circuit length: 4.309km
Lap record: 1:10.540 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Race date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
Race start time: 22:00
Circuit: Las Vegas Strip Circuit
Laps: 50
Circuit length: 6.201km
Lap record: 1:35.490 - Oscar Piastri (2023)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 23: Qatar Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
Race start time: 20:00
Circuit: Lusail International Circuit
Laps: 57
Circuit length: 5.38km
Lap record: 1:24.319 Max Verstappen (2023)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
Round 24: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
Race start time: 17:00
Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit
Laps: 58
Circuit length: 5.281km
Lap record: 1:26.103 - Max Verstappen (2021)
2023 winner: Max Verstappen
When are the F1 sprint races in 2024?
The 2024 F1 season features six sprint races to shake up the traditional weekend format and add an extra layer of excitement for fans. Here are the sprint races for this season - all in local time.
Sprint races in 2024:
China - Shanghai International Circuit (Saturday, 20 April at 11am)
Miami - Miami International Autodrome (Saturday, May 4 at 12pm)
Austria - Red Bull Ring (Saturday, June 29 at 12pm)
Austin - Circuit of The Americas (Saturday, October 19 at 1pm)
Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Saturday, November 2 at 11am)
Qatar - Losail International Circuit (Saturday, November 30 at 4pm)
How to watch F1 live in 2024
The availability of TV channels and live streams depends very much on your location. Here's a rundown of the primary F1 broadcasters in some of the major global markets:
UK: Sky Sports
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
