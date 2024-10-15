Hamilton SNUBBED by Mercedes replacement in controversial comments

Kimi Antonelli has snubbed his Mercedes predecessor Lewis Hamilton in a recent interview.

The future Formula 1 star is replacing the seven-time champion in the Mercedes hot seat for the 2025 season and beyond.

The 18-year-old appears eager to impress after he was selected to drive George Russell's car in a practice session at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this season, an outing which hardly ended in the way the young star would have wanted.

Antonelli's Mercedes F1 debut did not go to plan as he spun and crashed out of the session, causing a red flag at Parabolica.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari next season

Kimi Antonelli claims to have favoured one of the seven-time champion's rivals growing up

Hamilton ignored with Ferrari favourite admission

The Italian racer was able to climb out of the wreck in Monza earlier this year but his confidence has likely taken a hit.

Despite this, Antonelli has performed well in this term's F2 competition for Prema Racing, currently sitting sixth in the standings, and the Silver Arrows are excited for his future in F1.

In a chat with Sky Sports Italy, Antonelli revealed he was, unsurprisingly, a Ferrari fan as a child.

The youngster has appeared to snub Hamilton with this statement however, claiming he preferred rival Sebastian Vettel.

Antonelli revealed: "I was a fan of the Reds, but now I clearly think of Mercedes.

"When I was a child I was a fan of the Prancing Horse and I really liked Sebastian Vettel. I should still have a cup of his at home."

