Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring
The United States Grand Prix will introduce changes to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) following monitoring from the FIA.
Last year’s US GP saw a total of 35 lap times deleted for track limit infringements, with drivers calling for the FIA to do more to reduce these offences after various drives went unpunished.
Haas took the issue a step further when they sought a right of review over what they deemed to be the unsanctioned breaches by multiple runners.
Other teams also joined in following the rejection of Haas’ request, however after monitoring the corners, the FIA were unable to provide an accurate judgment over whether the drivers had run over the white lines and breached track limits.
Will the FIA resolve track limit issues at the 2024 US GP?
According to an official press release from Pirelli, COTA has been resurfaced alongside other circuit modifications in order to try and avoid last year’s controversy.
The sections between turns 9 and 12 and 16 and 3 have all been resurfaced, which will alter the abrasiveness of the track.
There are hopes that the new surface should also help with the problem of the small bumps that have developed on the racing line over the years, which has made handling for some drivers harder.
With the new track surface, Pirelli have also stressed the importance of ‘acquiring as much data as possible’ during the only free practice session on Friday as the Sprint returns at the US GP.
The exit of Turn 11 will also feature a new change, with fake gravel being added into the run-off area, as a deterrent for drivers to not exceed track limits.
Furthermore, the FIA have also introduced cameras in ‘strategic places’, to help monitor cars running off track.
