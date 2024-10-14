Ricciardo fans BOOSTED as Austin return revealed

Daniel Ricciardo’s popular clothing line, Enchanté, will make a much-anticipated return to Austin as Formula 1 heads to the United States Grand Prix.

Despite being dropped from Red Bull’s sister team, Visa Cash App RB, the Australian driver is set to see his fashion brand take centre stage in the Texas capital, with a pop-up store reportedly planned for the grand prix weekend.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival secures Red Bull drive

READ MORE: F1 driver's retirement marks end of an era

While Ricciardo’s clothing line will be a feature in Austin, it remains unclear whether the man himself will be in attendance.

The 34-year-old was replaced at RB by young Kiwi talent Liam Lawson for the remainder of the 2024 season after struggling to outperform team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Lawson’s promotion has sidelined Ricciardo, raising questions about his future and whether a return to the F1 grid is possible.

Liam Lawson (R) will race for RB instead of Ricciardo at the US GP

READ MORE: FIA chief reveals need for extra team in F1

Ricciardo's US Grand Prix presence

Ricciardo has been responsible for some of the most memorable moments at the United States Grand Prix in recent years, famously riding into the paddock on horseback in 2022.

Circuit of the Americas promoter Bobby Epstein is keen to see the charismatic Aussie return to the paddock, but Ricciardo is 'highly unlikely' to attend.

The racing isn't the only part of the weekend Ricciardo will be missing out on, as F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman reported that the Australian was initially set to be honoured by the city of Austin during this year's US Grand Prix.

However, that ceremony has been delayed by his departure from the grid – and he will be given the ceremonial key to the city on another occasion.

Ricciardo's love for the US has made him a fan-favourite across the pond

READ MORE: Audi driver decision on Ricciardo could END multiple F1 careers

Ricciardo's impact on the US GP

Ricciardo’s popularity in the United States is undeniable, with his playful personality and larger-than-life antics endearing him to American fans.

From his cowboy-themed arrivals to his love of American culture, the former Red Bull and McLaren driver has become a fan favourite at the Circuit of the Americas.

While the uncertainty surrounding his F1 future looms large, the return of Ricciardo’s clothing line to Austin offers a silver lining for his supporters.

The pop-up store will give fans a chance to engage with the Ricciardo brand even if the driver himself is absent from the festivities.

As the F1 paddock gathers in Austin, questions remain over whether Ricciardo will be able to make a full return to the grid next season or whether his future lies elsewhere.

For now, fans can take solace in seeing his fashion line make its own return to the US GP, 'coming back to Austin', even as the driver’s fate remains unclear.

READ MORE: Red Bull $35 MILLION deal at risk after Ricciardo axe

Related