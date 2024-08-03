Ricciardo summer takes extraordinary turn after 'cute' starring role

It's been a rollercoaster season for Daniel Ricciardo but there's no rest for the chirpy Australian even during the Formula 1 summer break.

The RB driver has endured a mixed campaign during his first full season back on the track since 2022, failing to score in the first eight races during a grand prix as his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda emerged as a surprise lead driver in the team.

However, the 35-year-old has slightly got the better of the Japanese racer in the following six races - even managing to bag a point at the Belgian Grand Prix last time out ahead of the F1 summer break following the disqualification of George Russell.

But while some F1 stars may now be enjoying some downtime ahead of the return to the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, Ricciardo it appears has been busy elsewhere.

Featuring in a promotion for Enchante, the eight-time grand prix winner showed off his typical beaming personality at a stunning Mediterranean looking landscape - most likely near Monaco - after modelling a new clothes collection.

Ricciardo's new groove

Although he doesn't have a speaking part throughout the promotion along with another model - with a backing music track doing the heavy lifting - all the mannerisms of the classic Ricciardo are there from the cheeky smile to friendly waves to the camera.

But there's a fitting reward for those who stick around until the very end of the video clip that Ricciardo uploaded to Instagram, as he is shown performing hilarious 'Dad Dancing' moves on the rocks by the sea .

Fans of the Australian star were left in awe of the ending, brandishing the dancing as 'cute' in the video's comments section, in a way that probably only Ricciardo could get away with.

The playful content though will soon take a backseat as the month comes to a close as Ricciardo will be keen to get back behind the RB car in a bid to prove his worth to Red Bull and grab a return to the factory team for the 2025 season.

