Ricciardo issues FIERY response to F1 champion after astonishing claims
Daniel Ricciardo has accused Jacques Villeneuve of 'talking s***' following criticism over his Formula 1 performances earlier this season.
The Australian has endured a largely underwhelming campaign at Visa Cash App RB, with questions over his long-term future in the sport continuing to hang over his head.
Having accumulated just 12 points from 14 outings, the 35-year-old has significant work to do if he wants to prove he is worthy of a seat in 2025.
Ricciardo has previously admitted his focus is solely on the job in hand, choosing to shut out any outside noise.
But this has become increasingly difficult given some of the stinging criticism that has already come his way, including from F1 icons such as Villeneuve.
Ricciardo war of words continues
Speaking at the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this season, the 1997 world champion pulled no punches when quizzed on Ricciardo's form, questioning why the former Red Bull star was still competing at the top level.
His comments sparked a war of words between the pair, and now Ricciardo has taken a fresh swipe at the former Canadian racer.
Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "In Montreal, Jacques was talking some stuff and there were a few things where I had a chip on my shoulder.
"I was like: 'Alright, if you guys want to test me, let's go'. I think I responded well to some of that.
"Normally I don't read it, but the team makes you aware of it, to prepare me for things that have been said.
"It does work me up... this is a world champion as well, in Jacques' case, it's someone who knows the sport.
"I could comment on other drivers and be like: 'Yeah, he's gone through a rough patch', but I would never talk s**t about someone because I can relate and I know what they've gone through. No-one can strap themselves and do this, it's such a rare sport.
"I was more disappointed, but I thought: 'If some people think that way, time for me to remind them that I'm still here'.
"I used it to my advantage, but it's fine. I know people have opinions. I just thought: 'Don't get agitated, get motivated'."
