Ricciardo hit with DAMNING verdict over Red Bull F1 prospects

A top Formula 1 pundit and former race winner has issued a bleak prediction regarding Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull future.

The Australian driver is currently in his second season with Visa Cash App RB - Red Bull's sister team - and had hoped to stake his claim for a shock return to the reigning constructors' champions.

His performances in 2024, however, have been largely underwhelming, scoring just 12 points from the opening 14 races of the season.

Though his displays have improved in recent months, the 35-year-old still trails team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the drivers' standings, putting his position within the team at risk.

Daniel Ricciardo had been tipped by some to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda is targeting a seat at Red Bull in the future

Tsunoda tipped for Red Bull seat

Given Sergio Perez's ongoing struggles at Red Bull this year, Ricciardo was one of the names linked with replacing the Mexican, despite his own erratic form.

With Perez now confirmed as the team's driver for after the summer break, however, that no longer appears to be an option.

Johnny Herbert, who raced over 150 times in F1, believes that there are other drivers on the grid in a better position to make the step up should that door open in the future.

Speaking to TopOffShoreSportsBooks.com, the Brit said: "Has Daniel earned a place at Red Bull? I don’t think so, at least not yet.

"He has not been strong enough against Yuki Tsunoda. Yuki is the one I would give a go to - his racing has improved.

"It would not be the Daniel of old who would be up against Max.

Johnny Herbert raced for several F1 teams before becoming a pundit

"The pressure on Max is huge, the Red Bull dominance of old has gone. It’s all on his shoulders.

"You need two drivers to get as many points as you can, if you are not going to win a race as Max has been doing for the past couple of seasons.

"When you get to that situation a team has to make a change but their choices are few. It looks like it will be either Ricciardo against whom there is a question mark, or Yuki."

