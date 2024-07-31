Ricciardo delivers SHOCK Red Bull revelation on F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted it is 'Red Bull or bust' as he aims to secure his Formula 1 future.

The Australian is out of contract at Visa Cash App RB - Red Bull's sister team - at the end of this season, and faces a fight to earn a spot on the grid for 2025.

It has been a tumultuous campaign for the 35-year-old, with questions continually being raised over whether he is worthy of a coveted F1 seat.

He has accumulated just 12 points so far in 2024, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda - who has already extended his contract at the team - consistently getting the better of him.

Daniel Ricciardo will not replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull this summer

Ricciardo is still targeting a shock return to Red Bull

Red Bull the place 'where I belong'

Reserve driver Liam Lawson had been tipped to replace Ricciardo, but recent reports indicate that the Kiwi racer will have to wait at least until the end of this season for an opportunity.

Ricciardo has made no secret of his desire to return to Red Bull at some stage, and despite his below-par performances this season, was one of the names linked with replacing Sergio Perez at the constructors' champions after the summer break.

However, the Mexican has been assured that he will retain his position for now, putting an end to speculation over his short-term future, and in turn, providing some immediate clarity on Ricciardo's situation.

The eight-time race winner has now revealed that he isn't even considering joining another team outside of the Red Bull 'family', admitting that he is placing his future in the sport at risk.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ricciardo explained: "I think when I came back into the sport and into the Red Bull family, for me the mentality the whole time was: 'This is it - this is kind of my last chance or my second opportunity'.

Ricciardo was a former team-mate of world champion Max Verstappen

"I feel like if this doesn't work, maybe nowhere else will. I've kinda just gone for that all-in approach, also because I want it to work here.

"I had moments of fun at Renault and McLaren for sure - I don't look back like: 'F*** those guys', I enjoyed those years - but this does feel like home for me and the place where I belong the most.

"It's like tunnel vision, trying to make this work. Yes, it might not and maybe I won't have a seat, but I haven't really allowed myself to think that.

"Maybe that's risky, but I'm not really interested in having chats with other teams because I feel like that will derail me from where I'm trying to go.

"It's like, Red Bull or bust. If I don't get promoted, then I want to still be here [at RB]."

