Ricciardo ready for Red Bull ‘job interview’ after more Perez struggles

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about his chances of receiving a Red Bull promotion after Sergio Perez continues to disappoint the championship leaders.

Following rumours that Ricciardo will be taking part in a 'job interview' during the Formula 1 summer break, it appears the 35-year-old has a fair chance at replacing Perez should he impress.

The Aussie driver has experienced somewhat of a turbulent career comeback since returning to the sport full-time to replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash App RB).

Having had his own future in F1 questioned endlessly throughout the 2024 season, Ricciardo will now get the opportunity to be considered for Red Bull once again if all goes well with the team's filming day.

Does Ricciardo think he'll move to Red Bull?

Answering GPFans' questions after the Belgian Grand Prix, Ricciardo sympathised with Perez having to constantly defend his future, saying:“Look I get it, it can be a bit tiring [talking about the future], but I’ve been there."

Looking forward to his upcoming drive in a Red Bull, Ricciardo said: “So yeah, at 35 a job interview! We’ll see, we were always planning to do a filming day, I might do a few extra laps. Will it have some weight or not let’s see. I guess my approach is every time I get strapped in, I try and do the best I can. I won’t be in holiday mode just yet.”

Daniel Ricciardo could be considered as a replacement for Sergio Perez

Liam Lawson is also taking part in the filming day with Daniel Ricciardo

Pushed on whether he thinks the filming day will act as a 'job interview' to progress from the sister team, Ricciardo admitted: “I don’t know honestly. Last year when I drove the Red Bull, the current car after Silverstone, that was, let’s say, pretty legit.

“I was driving the current car and I knew if I could do something special then maybe then the call comes.

“That definitely felt a little bit more real. That’s probably the best way I can answer it. I’m not going to say no this doesn’t, but that one I was very aware that this could be something real here.

“This one I’m maybe a little bit not sure about.”

Liam Lawson will also get behind the wheel at the filming day and could just as easily mix things up, potentially putting Ricciardo's seat at risk as well.

