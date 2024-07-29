F1 team boss in bet COP-OUT after failing to deliver driver promise
F1 team boss in bet COP-OUT after failing to deliver driver promise
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has wriggled out of a bet after making a promise to one of his star drivers.
Brown is known for celebrating his team's race wins in a unique way, starting with Daniel Ricciardo’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix victory.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo READY for Red Bull as Perez question comes to an end
READ MORE: FIA confirm PENALTIES for Ferrari and Mercedes stars after Spa race
Ricciardo’s victory was the first for McLaren since Jenson Button in 2021, and the Aussie was determined to initiate a special celebration for Brown.
The American commemorated the Monza win with a tattoo, depicting the circuit and the date of the win mentioned above it.
READ MORE: McLaren boss retaliates after 'escalated' Red Bull FIA probe
How did Zak Brown celebrate Oscar Piastri’s win?
Brown also celebrated Lando Norris’ maiden F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix by getting a second tattoo, this time of the Miami layout.
"Yep, I did it again," Brown wrote on Instagram. "Another tattoo, this time for our win in Miami, and Lando's first in F1.
"I have to say, it was just as painful as the first time.
"Thankfully, Lando was there to give me all the encouragement I needed ... Not.”
Oscar Piastri finally earned his first grand prix victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which left fans wondering whether Brown would get a third tattoo.
READ MORE: FIA confirm PENALTY after Verstappen incident at Spa
The Australian took the bet one step further asking his boss to change his hairstyle into a mohawk.
Brown appeared to live up to the bet in the McLaren garage at the Belgian GP, however it was not what Piastri originally meant.
The 52-year-old copped out of the bet by wearing a bald cap with an orange mohawk on it, failing to deliver on his promise to his winning driver.
Piastri nearly made it a second consecutive win at Spa, beating his team-mate at the start to get ahead, and was closing in on both Mercedes towards the end of the race.
The 23-year-old has since been promoted to P2 after it was announced George Russell had been disqualified from the Belgian GP.
READ MORE: F1 boss claims his team are FAVOURITES to end Sainz contract saga
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
What is F1's summer break, how long is it, and what does it mean for the teams?
- 49 minutes ago
F1 team boss in bet COP-OUT after failing to deliver driver promise
- 1 hour ago
Why mimicry of Lewis Hamilton SUPERPOWER means Ferrari transfer won’t cost Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
Wolff displays impressive poise despite Mercedes disqualification - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton's unexpected passenger and more McLaren pit stop drama - 5 things you might've missed from the Belgian GP
- Today 10:57
McLaren star REJECTS break amid tense battle
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep