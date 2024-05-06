F1 boss set for new TATTOO after Miami stunner
An F1 boss has admitted he's set to get a new tattoo after a stunning Miami Grand Prix result for his team.
The Miami race finally delivered for F1 fans, with a new race winner and action throughout the grid.
As soon as the lights went the drama began, with Sergio Perez locking up, and colliding with teammate Max Verstappen nearly ruining his race.
An unusual mistake from the Dutch driver undid his race, hitting a bollard and causing a Virtual Safety Car.
Did a mistake cost Verstappen a race win?
Verstappen pitted after the VSC ended, but a later safety car gave Lando Norris the perfect opportunity to pit without losing time.
Norris came out in front of Verstappen, and managed to hold him off following the safety car restart to take his first win of his F1 career.
The McLaren team were ecstatic after Norris finished the race, with Norris and team principal Andrea Stella dedicating the win to their late sporting director Gil de Ferran.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown was also overjoyed by the race result, the second race victory for the team under his leadership.
The first was with Daniel Ricciardo at the Italian Grand Prix in 2021, where the Aussie forced Brown to get a tattoo to celebrate his win.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Brown stated he was still nervous but celebrated the moment of Lando Norris’ first win.
“Not so good. They’re still not good! But what a drive. What a drive, car was great,” Brown said.
“Got to thank everyone back at McLaren and here, all the hard work paying off and a great moment. For Gil de Ferran and Mansour Ojjeh, that’s who that win was for.”
On getting a tattoo after the race, he said: “Yeah, I don’t mind Miami. It’s kind of my home country so why not?”
