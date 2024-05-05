Verstappen MISTAKE triggers Miami safety car drama
Verstappen MISTAKE triggers Miami safety car drama
After hitting a bollard during the Miami Grand Prix, Max Verstappen brought out a virtual safety car.
The incident caused damage to his front wing, with a VSC deployed in order to give the stewards chance to remove the bollard from the track.
READ MORE: Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals
Despite the incident, Verstappen did not lose any performance and remained in the lead.
A marshal has since removed the debris from the track, and the race was restarted shortly after the uncharacteristic mistake from the world champion.
Verstappen makes a big mistake in Miami
Verstappen pitted under green flag conditions, where the team checked his front wing for damage.
With no issues found, the Dutch driver was sent back out on hard tyres, where he came out ahead of Charles Leclerc.
It could have been an even worse start for Verstappen during the opening lap, with Sergio Perez locking up and nearly crashing into his team-mate.
The Mexican driver fell down the order, as the McLaren of Oscar Piastri took advantage of the incident to move up to third place.
READ MORE: FIA announce HEAVY fine for F1 star after 'extremely dangerous' move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory
- 24 minutes ago
F1 Driver of the Day: Norris claims award after SENSATIONAL win in Miami
- 3 minutes ago
Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals
- 56 minutes ago
Verstappen MISTAKE triggers Miami safety car drama
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: British star DOMINATES in stunning Miami display as Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun