close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

Sergio Perez had a dreadful start to the Miami Grand Prix, after locking up his tyres and spiralling towards his rivals.

Max Verstappen led from pole, with Perez locking up into Turn 1 and almost taking out Carlos Sainz and his team-mate.

READ MORE: Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals

The McLaren of Oscar Piastri took advantage of the incident and made his way up into P3.

A wheel-to-wheel battle ensued between the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon competing for 13th in the closing stages of the lap.

The first lap ended with Verstappen maintaining his lead and Charles Leclerc in second.

Max Verstappen led from Charles Leclerc

Chaotic start for Red Bull

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fell down to fourth following Perez's mistake, with Piastri finalising the top three.

Perez will feel fortunate to still be in the race, and that he didn't collect other drivers, as a small Lewis Hamilton mistake in Saturday's sprint race did, leaving Lando Norris out of that particular event.

The Mexican driver was investigated by the stewards for a false start, but no further action was taken.

READ MORE: Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback amid F1 penalty woes

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 McLaren Carlos Sainz Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News Today: British star DOMINATES in stunning Miami display as Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback
F1 Today

F1 News Today: British star DOMINATES in stunning Miami display as Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback

  • 2 hours ago
Verstappen's Red Bull and rival F1 cars risk DAMAGE in bizarre parc ferme incident
Latest F1 News

Verstappen's Red Bull and rival F1 cars risk DAMAGE in bizarre parc ferme incident

  • Yesterday 17:50

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory

  • 23 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 Driver of the Day: Norris claims award after SENSATIONAL win in Miami

  • 2 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals

  • 55 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen MISTAKE triggers Miami safety car drama

  • 1 hour ago
Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: British star DOMINATES in stunning Miami display as Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x