Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

Sergio Perez had a dreadful start to the Miami Grand Prix, after locking up his tyres and spiralling towards his rivals.

Max Verstappen led from pole, with Perez locking up into Turn 1 and almost taking out Carlos Sainz and his team-mate.

The McLaren of Oscar Piastri took advantage of the incident and made his way up into P3.

A wheel-to-wheel battle ensued between the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon competing for 13th in the closing stages of the lap.

The first lap ended with Verstappen maintaining his lead and Charles Leclerc in second.

Chaotic start for Red Bull

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fell down to fourth following Perez's mistake, with Piastri finalising the top three.

Perez will feel fortunate to still be in the race, and that he didn't collect other drivers, as a small Lewis Hamilton mistake in Saturday's sprint race did, leaving Lando Norris out of that particular event.

The Mexican driver was investigated by the stewards for a false start, but no further action was taken.

