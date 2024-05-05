Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report
Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report
Sergio Perez had a dreadful start to the Miami Grand Prix, after locking up his tyres and spiralling towards his rivals.
Max Verstappen led from pole, with Perez locking up into Turn 1 and almost taking out Carlos Sainz and his team-mate.
READ MORE: Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals
The McLaren of Oscar Piastri took advantage of the incident and made his way up into P3.
A wheel-to-wheel battle ensued between the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon competing for 13th in the closing stages of the lap.
The first lap ended with Verstappen maintaining his lead and Charles Leclerc in second.
Chaotic start for Red Bull
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fell down to fourth following Perez's mistake, with Piastri finalising the top three.
Perez will feel fortunate to still be in the race, and that he didn't collect other drivers, as a small Lewis Hamilton mistake in Saturday's sprint race did, leaving Lando Norris out of that particular event.
The Mexican driver was investigated by the stewards for a false start, but no further action was taken.
READ MORE: Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback amid F1 penalty woes
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory
- 23 minutes ago
F1 Driver of the Day: Norris claims award after SENSATIONAL win in Miami
- 2 minutes ago
Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals
- 55 minutes ago
Verstappen MISTAKE triggers Miami safety car drama
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: British star DOMINATES in stunning Miami display as Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun