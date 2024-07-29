F1 News Today: Ricciardo READY for Red Bull as Perez question comes to an end
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about his chances of receiving a Red Bull promotion after Sergio Perez continues to disappoint the championship leaders.
Perez ENDS Red Bull future questions with fiery response
Sergio Perez has silenced questioning regarding his Red Bull future with a snappy response at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Horner leaves Sky F1 pundits bemused after BIZARRE reference for Red Bull star
Christian Horner baffled the Sky Sports F1 team after comparing Sergio Perez to a bizarre children's toy.
Hamilton’s sparkle returns with podium potential in Spa - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass
After a relatively quiet Friday, the drive-in was uniquely chaotic as always in Spa. Despite only staying 20 minutes away, it took me nearly an hour to get to media parking with road closures and traffic management.
Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message
Formula 1 fans were taken aback during the Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton reported a bizarre issue in his car after taking the lead in Spa Francorchamps.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep