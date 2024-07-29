F1 News Today: Ricciardo READY for Red Bull as Perez question comes to an end

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about his chances of receiving a Red Bull promotion after Sergio Perez continues to disappoint the championship leaders.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez ENDS Red Bull future questions with fiery response

Sergio Perez has silenced questioning regarding his Red Bull future with a snappy response at the Belgian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner leaves Sky F1 pundits bemused after BIZARRE reference for Red Bull star

Christian Horner baffled the Sky Sports F1 team after comparing Sergio Perez to a bizarre children's toy.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton’s sparkle returns with podium potential in Spa - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass

After a relatively quiet Friday, the drive-in was uniquely chaotic as always in Spa. Despite only staying 20 minutes away, it took me nearly an hour to get to media parking with road closures and traffic management.

➡️ READ MORE

Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

Formula 1 fans were taken aback during the Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton reported a bizarre issue in his car after taking the lead in Spa Francorchamps.

➡️ READ MORE

Related