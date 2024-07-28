Hamilton’s sparkle returns with podium potential in Spa - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass

After a relatively quiet Friday, the drive-in was uniquely chaotic as always in Spa. Despite only staying 20 minutes away, it took me nearly an hour to get to media parking with road closures and traffic management.

Walking towards the track, dark clouds started descending around the circuit and I quickly knew Spa was about to do what Spa does best… rain.

With practice heavily disrupted thanks to the weather, there were question marks surrounding qualifying and if we may get lengthy rain delays with F2’s race postponed.

Sitting in the commentary box waiting for the Formula 2 race to get underway, the droplets started hammering down on the windows with a tractor trundling down the start-finish straight. I love when Formula 1 meets the more rural side of things.

Despite the heavy rain showers and looming clouds hanging over the Ardennes Forest, qualifying got underway on time. I made my way down to wait at the media pen for the first knocked-out drivers to filter through. As written media, we’re often split into two groups, and usually potluck which driver comes over to your group.

As Alex Albon stopped to watch the end of Q2, asking journalists every so often who was on used tyres, the bottom five filtered through.

Ricciardo jovial despite uncertain future

Daniel Ricciardo, who qualified 13th was the next to come through and made his way to the other group. Jokingly I shouted “Favouritism!” Flashing his pearly whites at me, he replied “I’ll shout loud so you can hear or let you know what is said!”

After a lengthy chat, he was done. As he left he turned to me and joked: “They said I should’ve got pole, told me I was great and that I should win tomorrow,” as he walked away chuckling.

What did the F1 grid have to say?

Carlos Sainz was one of the next to come through, making a beeline for our group. Opening to questions to the Spaniard, he seemed pretty relaxed in his responses. One thing that he didn’t seem as relaxed about though was the threat of Max Verstappen on Sunday. It appeared many believed Verstappen would blast through the pack, despite starting 11th on the grid, reminiscent of 2022.

Lewis Hamilton was one of the last to join us. As he wandered over he had his phone out on landscape mode pointing towards us. “Are you taking our picture?” I asked innocently. “Yeah!” Said Hamilton, before politely waiting for the first question.

Having not interviewed Lewis for a few races, I was thrilled to see the glint back in his eye. Towards the end of last season, he often looked frustrated or sad, so it was wonderful to see him back at the sharp end again.

McLaren’s warm welcome

As the rain began to fall again, I finished my day at McLaren’s motorhome to speak to Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and team boss Andrea Stella. The two drivers arrived a little late with engineer meetings presumably running behind, and the Italian got us underway, speaking passionately about McLaren.

Stella is no stranger to the spotlight and to McLaren, but you can tell his warmth radiates throughout the team, especially to his drivers. His calm, almost songlike sayings and responses often have me thinking and every time I hear from him I learn something new. I am personally excited to see where this next chapter goes.

As I left the track it was clear the organisers had opted once again to funnel us around the houses and residential areas around the track, adding a good 45 minutes onto our journeys. However, I was excited for what Sunday would bring, and hope for a good and safe day of racing.

