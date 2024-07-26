F1 Results Today: Ricciardo suffers worrying spin as Hamilton concerns emerge
The Belgian Grand Prix is well known for having dramatic, and often chaotic races – but the 2024 weekend started peacefully, with an uninterrupted FP1 session.
The most dramatic moment came when Daniel Ricciardo caught a still-damp kerb on an otherwise dry track at La Source, spinning his VCARB machine around and narrowly avoiding hitting the wall on the inside of the corner.
Shortly after having his F1 future confirmed, Esteban Ocon had a difficult session, having just a single lap on track before coming into the pits with a suspected water leak. The Alpine engineers got to work, but were unable to get him back onto the track before the end of the hour's running.
Lewis Hamilton was on the radio to his Mercedes team complaining about 'really bad' bouncing at high speed, a recurring issue for the team which may cause issues later in the weekend.
Max Verstappen was dominant on track, setting a time a full half a second faster than any of his rivals – sparking discussions about whether his Red Bull will be fast enough to allow him to overcome his 10-place grid penalty on Sunday.
F1 FP1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:43.372sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.531s
3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.727s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.853s
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.907s
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.934s
7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.957s
8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.043s
9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.202s
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.327s
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.461s
12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.549s
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.578s
14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.783s
15. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.939s
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.192s
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.273s
18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +2.440s
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.623s
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - No time
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.
