F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Spa

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

The F1 circus rolls into Spa-Francorchamps on July 26-28 for the 14th round of the 2024 season, marking the final stop before the championship heads off for a well-deserved summer break.

With seven different race winners already this season, capped by Oscar Piastri's dramatic maiden grand prix victory last round in Hungary, the championship fight is hotter than ever.

As the focus now shifts to Spa, the pressure is on teams to maximise their points haul before the month-long break, but the unpredictable Belgian weather could throw a wrench into their strategies.

So, what can we expect from the skies above Spa-Francorchamps this weekend?

Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, July 26: FP1 and FP2

Looking at the current forecast, the weekend at Spa appears to be a bit of a gamble weather-wise.

Friday's practice sessions are expected to see sunny intervals with light winds. However, a 22% chance of rain hangs over the 1:30pm local start time for the first practice, continuing through to the second and final session of the day.

Temperatures will be pleasant, reaching a high of 23 degrees Celsius and dropping to a low of 15 degrees.

Saturday, July 27: FP3 and Qualifying

Saturday should see similar conditions to Friday, with consistent sunshine and even lower rain chances. Final practice (FP3) has a mere 5% chance of precipitation so far, rising slightly to 8% during the all-important qualifying.

Temperatures remain consistent with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 14 degrees.

Sunday, July 28: Race

While rain is predicted in the morning leading up to the race, current forecasts suggest a dry track when the lights go out at 3pm local time.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler with a high of 22 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. Light north-northwesterly winds are also expected, along with a humidity level of 56%.

However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change, particularly in a region known for its unpredictable weather. We will be updating this article daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

