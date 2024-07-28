Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc looks to secure his second victory of the season.

The Monegasque produced a lap time of 1:53.754s in the rain-hit qualifying session to initially secure second on the grid behind Max Verstappen, but the Red Bull star's 10-place grid penalty means Leclerc will be elevated to the top spot.

The Ferrari driver now aims to convert his second pole position of the season into a victory, replicating his Monaco triumph earlier this year where he converted the pole into a dominant win in front of his home crowd.

Completing the front row is the struggling Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, followed by Lewis Hamilton and McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday, July 28, 2024

The 44-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 28) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday

Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday

China (CST): 9pm Sunday

India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 10am Sunday

Singapore: 9pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday

Turkey: 4pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Spa-Francorchamps circuit key facts

First Grand Prix: 1950

Track length: 7.004km

Number of laps: 44

Race distance: 308.052km

Lap record: 1:46.286 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (6)

Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (6)



