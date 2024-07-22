McLaren chief rues Verstappen incident that denied star HISTORIC result

Andrea Stella has bemoaned an incident with Max Verstappen that denied his McLaren star a historic result.

The Woking-based outfit have become Red Bull’s closest competitors in 2024, with Lando Norris achieving a race victory in Miami and regularly contesting Verstappen most grand prix weekends.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes swipe at Hamilton as FIA launch investigation

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident

Both Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri have consistently brought the fight to Verstappen, with Piastri achieving a controversial maiden win in Hungary last time out.

The 23-year-old had come close before, finishing second at the Austrian Grand Prix as a result of a crash between team-mate Norris and Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' rivalry has intensified in recent races

Oscar Piastri won the Hungarian Grand Prix

Can Oscar Piastri fight for more victories

Piastri has faced his fair share of bad luck, having a lap time deleted in Austria and now, even after achieving his maiden F1 victory, facing questions over whether he is capable of the feat without team orders.

Hungary saw McLaren create an uncomfortable environment for themselves, choosing to pit Norris first tactically and then later instructing him to hand the place back to Piastri.

Although both McLarens had already disappeared way off into the distance from Verstappen's point of view, Norris lost vital points in his fight for the championship against the Red Bull star.

When this rivalry previously came to a head in Austria as the pair collided, the Brit was forced to retire and the Dutchman to pit, meaning every point counts.

George Russell swooped in to take the lead, with Piastri earning at least some points for McLaren, following in second.

In an interview with Sky Germany, McLaren boss Andrea Stella examined the circumstances that cost Piastri the victory in Austria and assessed his performance so far this season.

“Oscar has improved a lot in this aspect. It is more difficult for young drivers to maintain this racing consistency,” Stella said.

READ MORE: Fierce Verstappen rival FINALLY apologises following controversial smash

Andrea Stella knows Oscar Piastri can challenge for a victory

“In terms of actual speed, Oscar was already very strong last season. What we are noticing now is that he is learning something new at every race.

“That is the same as with us as a team. I am extremely happy with how quickly Oscar is learning.

“It is his second season and he is already at the top and fighting for victories.

“If his lap in Austria had not been deleted he might have won after the crash between Max and Lando.

“He could have achieved more by now. He is doing very well.”

With the next round in Spa already approaching, Piastri will have the chance once again to prove he can come out on top against not just his team-mate, but the rest of the grid under any circumstances.

READ MORE: Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare

Related