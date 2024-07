F1 News Today: Hamilton involved in SPICY exchange as Verstappen left FUMING

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton were involved in a tense exchange after a thrilling Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen FUMES at Red Bull with astonishing x-rated rant

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was left fuming with his Red Bull team, having been given what he described as a 's*** strategy'.

➡️ READ MORE

Controversial Piastri switch sees Norris give major reaction

Whilst it was a McLaren one-two in Hungary the result was less harmonious than it appeared on the surface.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen and Hamilton CRASH as FIA take action in Hungary

Max Verstappen was involved in a dramatic collision with Lewis Hamilton for P3 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

All-out McLaren 'WAR' and 'whinging' Verstappen

The latest round of the 2024 Formula 1 season provided yet another different winner, and this time a first-time grand prix winner.

➡️ READ MORE

Related