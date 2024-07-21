Norris and Hamilton involved in SPICY exchange at Hungarian GP
Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton were involved in a tense exchange after a thrilling Hungarian Grand Prix.
The McLaren and Mercedes star finished P2 and P3 respectively, both being involved in their fair share of drama around the Hungaroring.
After team-mate Oscar Piastri surged into the lead during lap one, Norris was left trailing his team-mate.
However, after McLaren decided to pit Norris first and Piastri second, the Brit came out into the lead and refused to give it up.
Eventually, the team insisted that Norris return the position to Piastri, allowing the Australian to take a subdued maiden first victory.
Meanwhile, Hamilton was involved in a dramatic collision with former championship rival Max Verstappen after the Dutchman attempted an overtake for P3.
Verstappen locked up and made contact with the Mercedes car, as he hurtled into Turn 1, with the reigning champion slipping down into P5.
Despite the incident Hamilton retained his third place finish and stood on the podium alongside Piastri and Norris.
However, before they received their trophies, Hamilton was involved in a spicy exchange with Norris in the cool down room.
“Phew! You guys are fast" Hamilton said
“You had a fast car 7 years ago...” Norris added.
Hamilton seemed confused at the response and attempted to keep the chat light-hearted.
“7 years ago? long time. Were you here seven years ago?” the seven-time world champion said.
“You had a quick car, and now it’s us,” Norris responded.
The champion went on to clarify what he was saying to his fellow Brit after the misunderstanding.
“I wasn't complaining, I was complimenting your car,” Hamilton added.
