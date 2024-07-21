LAP ONE: Verstappen in controversial incident in HUGE Hungarian GP drama
LAP ONE: Verstappen in controversial incident in HUGE Hungarian GP drama
Max Verstappen was noted for a potential infringement on lap one of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion was forced off the track heading into turn one, before rejoining in second position, ahead of initial pole sitter Lando Norris.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo prepares for VITAL test as Marko delivers confusing contract response
READ MORE: McLaren star panicked with ALARMING setback at Hungarian Grand Prix
Verstappen was forced to give the position back to Norris, reinstalling a McLaren one-two.
Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri took the lead of the race following a brilliant getaway off the line.
Verstappen annoyed by stewards ruling
Verstappen's trip off the track allowed Lewis Hamilton to get in among the action and, attacking Verstappen down into turn two, was pushed slightly wide by the Dutchman.
The 39-year-old missed out on an overtake, but did manage to get himself past Carlos Sainz off the line and up into fourth.
Norris, who started on pole following a brilliant qualifying performance, was once again left unhappy by his world championship rival's antics, and was frantically asking his team to contact the stewards about Verstappen's move.
Ultimately, they listened to McLaren's complaints, and asked Verstappen to give the position back to Norris, much to the annoyance of the three-time champion.
"OK, so you can just drive people off the track then?," Verstappen complained to Gianpiero Lambiase over his team radio.
"You can tell the FIA that's how we're going to race from now onwards. Just driving people off the road."
READ MORE: Fierce Verstappen rival FINALLY apologises following controversial smash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
LAP ONE: Verstappen in controversial incident in HUGE Hungarian GP drama
- 3 minutes ago
McLaren star panicked with ALARMING setback at Hungarian Grand Prix
- 26 minutes ago
F1 tyres explained: what are the compounds, rules, and changes in 2024?
- 46 minutes ago
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Budapest
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton replacement search takes TWIST after Mercedes star's massive Hungary win
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA confirm LATE change to Hungarian GP grid as Ricciardo prepares for VITAL test
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep