Whilst it was a McLaren one-two in Hungary the result was less harmonious than it appeared on the surface.

Oscar Piastri took an early lead in the race, as he went three abreast with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen into Turn 1.

However, Norris was brought in first for his pit stop, and a slower one from Piastri, meant he lost the lead to his team-mate who sped up and refused to let him past.

After a series of tense radio messages where the McLaren team urged Norris to return first place back to Piastri, the swap eventually happened and the Aussie achieved a maiden grand prix victory.

However, Piastri seemed deflated over team radio as he crossed he finish line, unable to rejoice in the career defining moment.

Meanwhile, Verstappen endured a nightmare result Hungary, delivering an assortment of furious team radio messages, and crashing into Lewis Hamilton fighting for P3.

The Dutchman slipped back into fifth, ruining his race after attempting an impatient move, and is currently under investigation from the stewards.

Here's what the top three had to say after a tense race in Hungary...

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri took a maiden GP victory

"Very, very special. This is really the day I dreamed of as a kid, standing on the top step of an F1 podium.

"Obviously, a bit complicated at the end, but I put myself in the right position at the start, and thank you to the team for an amazing effort and an amazing car.

"It’s a hell of a lot of fun racing with McLaren. I can’t thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to be in F1, and to be winning together 18 months in is an incredible feeling.

On McLaren's car:

"It’s a beast at the moment. It’s fast in every condition. I think today we had it under control completely and it was an amazing feeling to just be able to manage the race like that with both cars and secure a one-two.

"I’m incredibly happy for the whole team and it’s nice to get my first win on the board."

When asked if he was worried about Norris:

"The longer you leave it, of course, the more you get a bit nervous. But it was well executed by the team and I think it was the right thing. I put myself in the right position at the start.

"With the different strategy we had, my pace probably wasn’t as quick as I would have liked in the last stint, but I was still in the right position to make it happen. So, well executed by the team."

Are there more wins to come?

"I hope so. I think I’ve still got some things to work on. I’ll enjoy the win when I can. The team’s given me a great car and really can’t thank them enough for that. I’m trying to do the best job I can and I’m learning every race I do. So hopefully there’s many more to come."

Lando Norris finished P2 after being forced to switch with his team-mate

“An amazing day for us as a team, I think that’s the main thing honestly. I’m so happy. It’s been a long journey. To get to achieving this on merit is exactly what we did today. We were a long way clear of the rest, so we did it in style as well.

“Oscar had a good start, he got me off the line and he controlled the race well. He was coming at some point and he deserved it today.

“Two good drivers and an amazing team. It’s still difficult and a long way to go [to win the constructors’ championship], but today was our day. At Spa it can change completely. We’ll keep pushing to try to do more of the same.”

When asked whether he thought it was fair that the team asked him to let Piastri through at the end Norris refused to elaborate:

“The team asked me to do it, so I did it and that’s it,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton finished P3 after an incident with Max Verstappen

"A huge congratulations to McLaren on the one-two. That’s my old, original family so I’m really happy to see the whole team back up front.

"And then for us today, the team has done a great job to continue on with pushing this car. Ultimately we didn’t have the pace of the McLarens or the Red Bulls, but we just were able to hold on at the beginning of the race and it was very, very tough to hold on and make those tyres.

On his battle with Max Verstappen:

"Obviously the close battle we had the end was a bit hair raising, but that’s motor racing.

"It’s not nerve-wracking. When you see the pace at which they closed the gap in certain corners, you just laugh to yourself because it’s not something I can do.

"I saw him coming from a long way back and he was able to brake a lot later than me, but he sent it up the inside, I stayed still, and he clipped the wheel and went over. I think a racing incident.

On Oscar Piastri's first win:

"Amazing, congratulations to Oscar. He’s been doing a fantastic job ever since he got here, to be honest. But he’s been so consistent and it was only a matter of time before he got a win. So this is a great day for him. He had amazing pace from the get go. I’m really happy for him and his family."

