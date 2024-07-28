Horner leaves Sky F1 pundits bemused after BIZARRE reference for Red Bull star

close global

Christian Horner baffled the Sky Sports F1 team after comparing Sergio Perez to a bizarre children's toy.

The Mexican’s Red Bull future has been called into question after a recent run of terrible results, with some reports suggesting he could be replaced during the summer break.

Perez made two consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix, emerging pointless from the former and P7 in the latter.

As McLaren have become increasingly competitive, Red Bull’s lead in the constructors standings has diminished.

Sergio Perez has had a difficult 2024 season
McLaren could usurp Red Bull in the constructors

Christian Horner compares Sergio Perez to a ‘Weeble’

However, the 34-year-old has turned his fortunes around at Spa, and will start the grand prix in P2 as a result of Max Verstappen’s penalty.

Earlier when asked by Naomi Schiff if a positive result in Belgium was likely, Horner compared his driver to a children's toy.

“That's something we've seen him bounce back so many times when he's been on the ropes,” he said to Sky Sports.

“I mean, Bernie, you've worked with him probably a few years and he has this remarkable ability when you think he's absolutely down and out too, he's like a Weeble just bounces back. [To Naomi Schiff] you're probably too young to know what a Weeble is.”

Christian Horner likens Sergio Perez to a 'Weeble'

“I assume that’s another one of those British comments that I just blow over my head,” Schiff replied.

“I’d ask Christian to do an impression but it’d be a bit weird,” Natalie Pinkham added.

Weebles are a range of children’s toys that were first introduced in 1971, characterised by their egg shape and are designed to look like people or animals.

The catchphrase "Weebles wobble, but they don't fall down" stuck during their rise in popularity, offering a perfect explanation for the toy and why Horner made the comparison to Perez.

x