close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

Formula 1 fans were taken aback during the Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton reported a bizarre issue in his car after taking the lead in Spa Francorchamps.

The British driver got off to a fantastic start in Stavelot, but radioed his team early on in the race telling them 'Something's moving down by my legs.'

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes dealt shock Spa DISQUALIFICATION as FIA confirm curfew breach

READ MORE: Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification

Dirty-minded social media users on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - were quick to jump on the comment, assuming that Hamilton was implying something other than a mechanical issue inside his car.

Other, clean-minded people were quick to point out that they had heard a similar radio message before: back in Brazil in 2018 when Sebastien Vettel reported 'There's something loose between my legs...Apart from the obvious!'

Obviously, F1 fans these days love a bit of innuendo, so a lot of fun was had on social media following Hamilton's message.

READ MORE: F1 team boss EXIT confirmed at Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton: Something's moving down by my legs

READ MORE: Late disqualification drama hands Hamilton win as Red Bull THRASHED in dramatic battle

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes FIA Belgian Grand Prix
Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification
Latest F1 News

Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification

  • 3 hours ago
FIA confirm Russell DISQUALIFICATION handing major rival stunning win
Belgian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Russell DISQUALIFICATION handing major rival stunning win

  • Today 19:00

Latest News

Belgian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Russell DISQUALIFICATION handing major rival stunning win

  • Today 19:00
Belgian Grand Prix

Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

  • 32 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Ricciardo ready for Red Bull ‘job interview’ after more Perez struggles

  • 1 hour ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Perez ENDS Red Bull future questions with fiery response

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes dealt shock Spa DISQUALIFICATION as FIA confirm curfew breach

  • Today 18:44
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x