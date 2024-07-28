Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message
Formula 1 fans were taken aback during the Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton reported a bizarre issue in his car after taking the lead in Spa Francorchamps.
The British driver got off to a fantastic start in Stavelot, but radioed his team early on in the race telling them 'Something's moving down by my legs.'
Dirty-minded social media users on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - were quick to jump on the comment, assuming that Hamilton was implying something other than a mechanical issue inside his car.
Other, clean-minded people were quick to point out that they had heard a similar radio message before: back in Brazil in 2018 when Sebastien Vettel reported 'There's something loose between my legs...Apart from the obvious!'
Obviously, F1 fans these days love a bit of innuendo, so a lot of fun was had on social media following Hamilton's message.
Hamilton: Something's moving down by my legs
Hamilton: Something is moving down by my legs #spa #P1 pic.twitter.com/i7VctnlqeG— Laws (@PivaLasVegas) July 28, 2024
Hamilton: “there’s something moving by my feet”— ⌚️Private Party Stan Account⌚️ (@BdotNEWB) July 28, 2024
My immature ass: pic.twitter.com/WeODHHH999
Hamilton with something “moving” between his legs pic.twitter.com/z3yKfW6SMG— 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢 (@ChChCharli) July 28, 2024
Hamilton says something moving down is leg.— Yeye (@yeyelabelleza) July 28, 2024
I know its serious business but im overr here... 😈 pic.twitter.com/2196J9ufHt
Hamilton on radio:— Peter H Todd (@Peter_H_Todd) July 28, 2024
"Something is moving down by my legs".#BelgiumGP #BelgianGP #F1 #Formula1 #SKYF1 #Spa pic.twitter.com/c2Z6CEoZ6x
“something is moving down by my legs” pic.twitter.com/ppUWTLcroq— ً (@tsimiks) July 28, 2024
Vettel Brésil 2018 / Hamilton Belgique 2024— cR4p0 (@cR4p0) July 28, 2024
Même combat... 🐍#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/YQEIORPXGD
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep