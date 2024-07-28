Perez ENDS Red Bull future questions with fiery response

Sergio Perez has silenced questioning regarding his Red Bull future with a snappy response at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mexican has been under pressure to improve his performances after a recent run of poor results, including two consecutive crashes in Q1 at Silverstone and Hungary.

READ MORE: Late disqualification drama hands Hamilton win as Red Bull THRASHED in dramatic battle

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes dealt shock Spa DISQUALIFICATION as FIA confirm curfew breach

Pressure has mounted as Red Bull’s rivals, McLaren, have edged closer in the constructors’ championship, with Perez urged to improve his performances by team boss Christian Horner.

Horner revealed he had sat down his driver in his kitchen where he hosted crisis talks to get to the heart of his issues.

Sergio Perez has been involved in a number of crashes this season

Will Sergio Perez be at Red Bull after the summer break?

Will Sergio Perez survive the summer break?

However, Perez rectified his recent qualifying mistakes by making Q3 at the Belgian Grand Prix, and started second on the grid.

Despite this, he lost second place on the opening lap of the race to Lewis Hamilton, and slipped further down the grid during the race.

Perez finished the Belgian GP in P8, eventually being promoted to P7 following George Russell's disqualification, and behind his team-mate Max Verstappen - who started the race in P11 after an engine penalty.

When asked after the race if he was confident he would remain with Red Bull after the summer break, Perez delivered a curt response.

READ MORE: Verstappen hit with PENALTY in Belgium as Red Bull suffer double blow

“Correct,” he told GPFans and other media at Spa.

After continued probing, Perez revealed he wanted an end to questioning about his Red Bull future.

“I've said it before. Yesterday I had a good qualifying, a good day. It doesn't change anything. I think we have too much going on in the team, a lot of things that we have to focus on, and we cannot waste any energy with all this speculation surrounding.

“So this is the last time I will speak about the future, so just to make it clear for everyone, I will not be speaking anymore. I will not answer any more questions about the future.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles

Related