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The FIFA world cup trophy and a ball sit on the tarmac at the Barcelona GP with a banner of flags above them

F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona Grand Prix

The FIFA world cup trophy and a ball sit on the tarmac at the Barcelona GP with a banner of flags above them — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona Grand Prix

Racing Bulls have unveiled a sleek new livery

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1 team Racing Bulls have unveiled a stunning livery for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, celebrating the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The first match of the World Cup takes place on Thursday June 11, with nine more games taking place during the following three days, right when the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is also on.

The seventh round of the 2026 F1 season sees the championship battle continue at the former home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

And while Kimi Antonelli will be hoping to build on his career-best form by claiming a sixth consecutive grand prix win, two more young drivers will also be coming off a high from the recent Monaco GP.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad finished fifth and sixth in Monaco, both achieving the best results of their respective careers so far.

And this weekend, they will be racing around in a car that has been given a complete makeover. Racing Bulls have revealed a World Cup-inspired livery, complete with a rebrand into 'Racing Bulls FC'.

Lawson's New Zealand will hoping to claim their first ever World Cup match win in their third attempt at the finals, while Lindblad's home country England are one of the favourites to win the whole tournament.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull set for FIA protest as Christian Horner return takes new twist

Racing Bulls unveil stunning new livery

The livery itself features the rebranded F1 teams' 'club crest' on the rear wing, while sharp geometry, angular shapes and bold contrasts are supposed to represent the blending of the two sports.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the livery, however, is the wheels, which have been altered to look like a football, with the classic white and black chequered pattern on the wheel rims.

Lawson and Linblad will also be wearing new team kit throughout the weekend. The redesigned kits are designed to look much more like a football shirt than an F1 drivers' kit, and will likely be popular amongst fans of football and F1 once it is made available as merchandise.

READ MORE: New Max Verstappen contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes

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