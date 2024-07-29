close global

F1 boss claims his team are FAVOURITES to end Sainz contract saga

A Formula 1 boss has revealed he believes talks with Carlos Sainz have secured his team as the favourites to sign the Spaniard.

After Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes for a move to Maranello next year, Sainz has found himself at the centre of the driver market drama weighing up his options.

Being replaced by Hamilton, who many have hailed 'the goat' following his fairytale Silverstone win and 200th career podium this season, means Sainz will no longer drive for the Scuderia next year.

Having been linked to just about every team both with and without an available seat, the ball seemed to be in Sainz's court.

Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli could stop Carlos Sainz from signing with a top team

With 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli frequently touted as the favourite to replace Hamilton at Mercedes and Max Verstappen's intentions up in the air, the teams at the top of the grid don't seem to be scrambling for Sainz's signature.

Which teams have tried to sign Sainz?

Despite Audi reportedly making the 29-year-old a handsome offer, their rebrand doesn't appear to have enticed him.

Williams emerged as a surprising frontrunner and even though talks appeared to have fizzled out between the two, team principal James Vowles has now confirmed he believes the Grove-based outfit are the favourites.

With the summer break fast approaching, it looks as if an announcement could be on the horizon.

Will Sainz move to Williams?

Speaking to the media including GPFans, Vowles admitted: "I'm open-minded but I want excellence within the team. I want race-winning performance within the team. I want individuals that are leaders."

When quizzed on alternative names on the grid that have been linked to the team such as Valtteri Bottas, Vowles confirmed his priority.

"At the top of this I've said it from the start. I'll maintain it here now as well is Carlos."

Could we see Carlos Sainz at Williams next season?
James Vowles appears determined to sign Carlos Sainz

The Williams team principal continued: "He brings excellence along with him. I've said it once, I'll keep saying it. That is where my heart is set. And let's see if the journeys collide."

Vowles, who made the move from Mercedes to Williams in 2023 in an attempt to kickstart the team's journey back to the top of the grid, clearly sees Sainz as the missing piece.

Opening up on his attempt to lock down the Ferrari star, Vowles remained cautiously optimistic.

"It's interesting conversations he and I have had pretty late into a few nights. And we presented from both sides."

When asked about the odds of signing the driver this time, Vowles replied: "More than 50%, how’s that? I think the odds are in our favour. But I’ve been stung by this already once this year so let’s see."

