Ferrari star hints at major Red Bull and Mercedes move
Ferrari star hints at major Red Bull and Mercedes move
One of Ferrari's star drivers has refused to rule out a future move to Formula 1 rivals Red Bull.
It has been a largely frustrating season for the team, despite both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc achieving race wins in Australia and Monaco respectively.
F1 HEADLINES: Veteran driver loses seat Verstappen agrees new Red Bull deal
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles
Since Leclerc's emotional triumph at his home circuit on May 26, the 26-year-old has accumulated just 24 points from five races after a run of poor results.
Sainz has fared better than his team-mate in recent months, but still looks well off the pace being set by Red Bull and McLaren, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have also hit a rich vein of form.
Sainz keeping options open
The Spaniard will be moving on from Ferrari next season, with seven-time champion Hamilton set to take his seat.
As one of the most high-profile drivers currently without a spot for 2025, Sainz has had no shortage of suitors eager to secure his signature.
Williams have been consistently linked with the former McLaren star, as have Mercedes, while Alpine have recently emerged as a contender following the news that Esteban Ocon will move on next year.
Sainz has kept his cards close to his chest when pressed on his immediate future, insisting that he is taking time to consider all options.
READ MORE: Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange
However, in an interview with GQ, he has admitted he would be open to joining any of the sport's most iconic teams at some stage - including Red Bull and Mercedes.
When asked about his future plans, he replied: "Williams is a team that, as you say, is super-emblematic in Formula 1.
"Yes, it is one of the few that I have left [to race for], Red Bull Racing too, Mercedes too - there are two or three teams that I have not yet been to that I might go to in the future.
"I don't know when, to be honest, because the future still seems to be quite uncertain, not even I know, to give you an idea.
"What I do know is that I have been in five different teams in these ten years, as I told you before, and I have very good memories of each team that I have been in and I know that if tomorrow the opportunity arises to return to any of these teams, then I can go back."
READ MORE: Ocon F1 team switch CONFIRMED as veteran driver ditched
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hulkenberg reveals he was BLINDSIDED by major F1 change
- 16 minutes ago
Ocon F1 team switch CONFIRMED as veteran driver ditched
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star hints at major Red Bull and Mercedes move
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Veteran driver loses seat as Verstappen agrees new Red Bull deal
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes F1 champion accuses Verstappen of adopting LAZY habits
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari hit with MAJOR 'financial demands' from Red Bull chief Newey
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep