F1 boss reveals Sainz as NUMBER ONE target

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed Carlos Sainz is his ‘number one’ target to partner Alex Albon for the 2025 season.

Thai driver Albon recently committed his future to the Grove-based team on a multi-year deal, having scored all but one of the team’s points in 2023.

His team-mate, Logan Sargeant, has been consistently outperformed by Albon since he joined the team last year and the American’s struggles have led to speculation that he could be replaced before season’s end.

While Vowles has been quick to deny these rumours, he confirmed at the Canadian Grand Prix that departing Ferrari driver Sainz is his ‘number one’ target for next year.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the season
The Spaniard has been eyed by several teams on the grid

Will Sainz join Williams?

The Spaniard will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello squad come 2025, and he has been linked with several teams up and down the paddock in recent weeks, including Red Bull, Mercedes and Audi.

But with Sergio Perez signing a new extension with the defending champions and Mercedes looking to prepare Andrea Kimi Antonelli for the future, his options are dwindling, and speaking with Sky Sports at the Canadian GP, Vowles confirmed his team's interest in Sainz.

"Sainz is our number one target,” he said. “There's a reason why I left Mercedes to come here. This isn't the Williams of old.

"Having Sainz on our list shows we are prepared to have a driver line-up that I think will be one of the best on the grid, if it's achieved.

"We are investing tens, if not hundreds of millions back to where it was in terms of success.

"In the background, there were a number of really great signings that will slowly start edging out in the next few weeks and months.

"This really is a good journey. We are now starting to see the hard work that was started 12 months ago.

"Williams were a team that were 10th for many years. Last year we were seventh and we started this year poorly but keep an eye out for us. This is a different entity to what it was before.

“That bit I can say, number one target is Carlos.”

