F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on multi-year deal

Williams have been given a significant boost after the team announced that Alex Albon had agreed an extension to his current deal on Wednesday morning.

The 28-year-old is now in his third year with the Grove outfit, where he has rebuilt his reputation in Formula One having been left out in the wilderness after losing his place on the grid following a disappointing 2020 season alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT

But Albon has since gone from strength to strength at Williams to become a star - including taking 27 of their 28 points to help them climb to seventh place in the constructors' standings last season, although he was only contracted until the end of the 2025 season.

Albon has penned a multi-year deal with the team, which ensures he will be at Grove for when the new rules and regulations drop for the 2026 campaign.

The British born Thai driver claimed the team's ambitions over the next few years were influential in him signing an extension to his contract.

Alex Albon has committed his future to Williams with a new deal

James Vowles has tied down his key driver to a new deal

Alex Albon reveals Williams ambitions

"I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people," he said.

"It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

"This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract. The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, team boss James Vowles also revealed his delight, insisting Albon is a key part of the team's plans in moving up the grid.

"We are delighted to secure Alex's long-term future with Williams Racing," he added.

"He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

"Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid."

READ MORE: Verstappen gives 'unfair' verdict amid Newey Red Bull departure

Related