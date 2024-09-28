close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star delivers stunning U-TURN after team-mate frustration jibe

F1 star delivers stunning U-TURN after team-mate frustration jibe

F1 star delivers stunning U-TURN after team-mate frustration jibe

F1 star delivers stunning U-TURN after team-mate frustration jibe

A Formula 1 star has revealed his frustration with the behaviour of his team-mate following an incident at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris came out on top at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as the McLaren racer reduced the gap on championship leader Max Verstappen - who finished second - to just 52 points.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton set for solo mission as star tipped to follow Ricciardo in F1 AXE

READ MORE: Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Oscar Piastri's third-place finish coupled with Sergio Perez coming home 10th also extended McLaren's lead over the defending constructors' champions to 41 points with just six races remaining.

Both Ferraris and Mercedes cars also finished in the points, while Fernando Alonso and surprise-package Nico Hulkenberg added to their season tallies for Aston Martin and Haas respectively.

Franco Colapinto has impressed on his two outings for Williams
Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in Singapore

Williams pair battle in Singapore

Having seen both drivers earn vital points in Azerbaijan on their previous outing, Williams had hoped to once again be in the mix.

But it was to be a disappointing evening for the British outfit, with Alex Albon failing to finish and rookie Franco Colapinto unable to get past Perez and into the top 10.

The young Argentine was slammed by his team-mate at the start of Sunday's race, who accused him of 'divebombing' down the inside too late into the braking as he tried to catch a jump on his rivals.

But after looking at video footage of the first-corner incident, Albon has backtracked on his previous criticism.

Alex Albon was left frustrated after enduring a disappointing weekend

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration

The 28-year-old admitted he was too quick to rush to judgement over his colleague's move, revealing that his frustrations got the better of him at the time.

Albon - who lost several places as a result said: “I don't know how it looked on the outside, but I think it was more just that no one could turn into the corner.

“So, everyone concertinaed and basically had to go straight at turn one. I was on the outside and I paid the price [by having to take to the run-off].

“I mean nothing really to criticise. It was just a bit unfortunate I was the one on the other side of the corner.

“It was a bit frustrating. But I think the whole weekend has been a bit frustrating having a car that should have been top 10 and we haven't got that.”

READ MORE: Official driver signing made in shock twist to Audi F1 seat hunt

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Sergio Perez Oscar Piastri Singapore Grand Prix
FIA fine F1 team over BIZARRE incident
Latest F1 News

FIA fine F1 team over BIZARRE incident

  • September 16, 2024 13:07
FIA investigating F1 team after BIZARRE error
Latest F1 News

FIA investigating F1 team after BIZARRE error

  • September 14, 2024 15:19

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton set for major Ferrari boost as F1 star in team-mate U-TURN

  • 11 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star delivers stunning U-TURN after team-mate frustration jibe

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Schumacher blasts FIA president after Verstappen and Wolff issues

  • 2 hours ago
FIA News

FIA release statement for huge event return to Valencia

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton SNUBBED as rival F1 driver lauded for huge achievement

  • Today 12:06
Latest F1 News

Horner Ricciardo post DECODED as F1 fans fume at Red Bull boss

  • Today 10:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x