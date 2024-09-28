F1 star delivers stunning U-TURN after team-mate frustration jibe
A Formula 1 star has revealed his frustration with the behaviour of his team-mate following an incident at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
Lando Norris came out on top at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as the McLaren racer reduced the gap on championship leader Max Verstappen - who finished second - to just 52 points.
Oscar Piastri's third-place finish coupled with Sergio Perez coming home 10th also extended McLaren's lead over the defending constructors' champions to 41 points with just six races remaining.
Both Ferraris and Mercedes cars also finished in the points, while Fernando Alonso and surprise-package Nico Hulkenberg added to their season tallies for Aston Martin and Haas respectively.
Williams pair battle in Singapore
Having seen both drivers earn vital points in Azerbaijan on their previous outing, Williams had hoped to once again be in the mix.
But it was to be a disappointing evening for the British outfit, with Alex Albon failing to finish and rookie Franco Colapinto unable to get past Perez and into the top 10.
The young Argentine was slammed by his team-mate at the start of Sunday's race, who accused him of 'divebombing' down the inside too late into the braking as he tried to catch a jump on his rivals.
But after looking at video footage of the first-corner incident, Albon has backtracked on his previous criticism.
The 28-year-old admitted he was too quick to rush to judgement over his colleague's move, revealing that his frustrations got the better of him at the time.
Albon - who lost several places as a result said: “I don't know how it looked on the outside, but I think it was more just that no one could turn into the corner.
“So, everyone concertinaed and basically had to go straight at turn one. I was on the outside and I paid the price [by having to take to the run-off].
“I mean nothing really to criticise. It was just a bit unfortunate I was the one on the other side of the corner.
“It was a bit frustrating. But I think the whole weekend has been a bit frustrating having a car that should have been top 10 and we haven't got that.”
