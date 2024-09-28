close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Daniel Ricciardo's Visa Cash App RB replacement has already been slammed with an FIA penalty.

Last week, VCARB announced that Ricciardo would be replaced for the final six races of the season, and potentially the 2025 season too, by young talent Liam Lawson.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton set for solo mission as star tipped to follow Ricciardo in F1 AXE

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing

New Zealander Lawson raced with the team for five races during the 2023 season when standing in for Ricciardo after the Australian suffered a broken wrist.

However, Ricciardo was given his seat back for the 2024 season, despite Lawson's brilliance while deputising.

Daniel Ricciardo has been axed by Visa Cash App RB
Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson on the F1 grid

Ricciardo replacement hit with penalty

Ricciardo's performances throughout 2024 have been poor, with the 35-year-old often outperformed by his much-less experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and struggling to capture the form that made him an eight-time grand prix winner earlier in his career.

Lawson will now be given the chance to impress in his stead, with it being reported that a seat with the main team alongside Max Verstappen is up for grabs if the 22-year-old performs.

Now, it has been revealed that his return to the F1 grid will be seriously impacted at the United States Grand Prix, with a grid penalty set to hamper his progress.

Lawson will likely be given a 10-place grid drop due to the replacement of the engine in the back of his VCARB car, as confirmed by Helmut Marko to Motorsport-Total.

"The first [race], I think, won't be relevant because he has an engine penalty. Ten places in the sprint race, so that doesn't exactly make life easier in Austin."

Lawson will still have plenty of opportunities to score points in Austin, with a sprint race and the main race offering him chances to move forward through the pack.

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 exit CONFIRMED in official team statement

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo FIA Liam Lawson Australian
Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing
Daniel Ricciardo Exit

Ricciardo 'deserved better' than BRUTAL F1 axing

  • Yesterday 21:58
Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit
F1 Superstars

Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

  • Yesterday 19:55

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner Ricciardo post DECODED as F1 fans fume at Red Bull boss

  • 23 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Drive to Survive legend DEFEATS former team in legal row

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton set for solo mission as star tipped to follow Ricciardo in F1 AXE

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Horner delivers Ricciardo Red Bull promise as star told he ‘deserves better’ - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Superstars

Leclerc ROBBERY thieves jailed

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x