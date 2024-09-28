F1 News Today: Hamilton set for solo mission as star tipped to follow Ricciardo in F1 AXE

A Formula 1 journalist has claimed that Lewis Hamilton could be set to sponsor himself in a new deal with Ferrari.

F1 superstar could be next for the AXE after Daniel Ricciardo

An ex-Formula 1 star has delivered a stark warning to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez over his future in the sport.

Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has delivered a statement of resistance after his former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was confirmed to be leaving the sport with immediate effect.

Leclerc ROBBERY thieves jailed

Three individuals have been sentenced in connection with the audacious robbery of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc, during which a luxury watch worth millions was stolen.

Fiery F1 figure backs Verstappen in FIA swearing row

Max Verstappen has been backed by a controversial Formula 1 figure in his ongoing battle with the FIA.

