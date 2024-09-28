F1 circuit dealt major setback as uncertain future emerges

Plans for the Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix, set to debut in 2026, are already facing major obstacles as city officials are struggling to secure private investors.

The street circuit, proposed around the IFEMA exhibition centre, has failed to attract qualified partners, sparking concerns about the event’s future viability.

The fan reaction was swift and overwhelmingly negative following the announcement of the Madrid grand prix that has cast a huge shadow over the future of the Spanish Grand Prix at Catalunya.

Concern over yet another street circuit was the dominant sentiment on social media, with many questioning the need for another temporary track on the ever-expanding F1 calendar.

Madrid Grand Prix yet to make its F1 debut

Amid these public doubts, Madrid’s head of Economy, Innovation, and Finance, Engracia Hidalgo, admitted during a recent city council meeting that no suitable investors have come forward to support the project.

"We have found there are no suitable partners capable of assuming the strict demands," Hidalgo revealed.

Despite this, official spokesperson Miguel Angel Garcia has reassured the public that IFEMA, the race promoter, is "complying with its work program" as it prepares for the 2026 race.

Garcia also emphasised that taxpayer money will not be used to fund the event.

"IFEMA is fulfilling its work program and taking the necessary steps so that our region can host an event like this," he said.

"We remain calm that the Formula 1 event is well underway."

This sentiment was echoed by Madrid’s urban planning delegate, Borja Carabante, who dismissed concerns about the event’s viability. "No pessimism at all," he stressed.

"I think it is extraordinary news that such an important event as Formula 1 is coming, which represents a lot of money in investment and direct jobs, and above all positions Madrid as a capital that is experiencing its best moment."

The current Spanish Grand Prix is held at the Catalunya circuit

However, critics remain sceptical, with opposition group Más Madrid comparing the situation to the ill-fated European Grand Prix in Valencia, which cost public coffers an estimated €300 million.

They have warned that IFEMA’s financial stability could be at risk if the Formula 1 project proceeds without adequate investment. Hidalgo sought to reassure the city that IFEMA’s existing operations would cover any initial losses, with profits expected in the long term.

While Madrid’s government continues to promote the race as a boost to the local economy, the future of the event is clouded by the financial uncertainty that has plagued other venues.

Formula 1's growing calendar has seen several traditional circuits struggle to keep pace with rising costs, and Madrid’s bid to join the list of host cities is already facing significant roadblocks.

