The current Sauber-owned team, who will become Audi in 2026, have decided on the future of a talented driver, according to reports.

Sauber are the only team on the grid who have not officially confirmed their driver lineup for 2025 as it stands, with decisions to be made as to which direction they want to take the team before Audi's takeover in 2026.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been signed to the project, meaning one of Zhou Guanyu or Valtteri Bottas sits away from the team.

The future of Bottas remains up in the air, with the 10-time grand prix winner having struggled in a car running right at the back of the grid in 2024.

Plenty of other names have been touted to sit alongside Hulkenberg, including Mick Schumacher, Franco Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto and, following recent news, Daniel Ricciardo.

Sauber make 2025 driver lineup decision

Now, Bild are reporting that the Hinwil-based outfit have made their decision on who will partner Hulkenberg, at least for 2025.

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is currently in charge of trying to find the right fit for their project, as the chief technical officer of Stake F1 (soon to be Audi).

Alongside outgoing Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, they hope to bring the team into contention for podium finishes in the future, becoming a bigger threat in the F1 world under the German manufacturer's name.

At least in 2025, Sauber reportedly see the driver to do that best as Bottas, whose current deal is expiring at the end of 2024, but who they have 'decided' will be in the car next season.

Bottas will reportedly be offered a maximum two-year deal, with the opportunity to axe him after one year if his performances do not pick up from their 2024 level.

It means that Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, is set to spend another year away from the F1 grid following his departure from Haas in 2022.

