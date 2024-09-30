F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner feud REIGNITES as team hit with shock DRS inspection
F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner feud REIGNITES as team hit with shock DRS inspection
Jos Verstappen, father of reigning Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen, has expressed his frustration with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner following comments made in the aftermath of the Singapore Grand Prix.
F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy
A Formula 1 team have revealed an unusual car inspection undertaken by one of their drivers, amid FIA controversy around rear wings.
Shock Perez RETIREMENT talks given major update
Rumours regarding the Formula 1 future of Sergio Perez beyond the end of this season have been given a major update.
FIA Verstappen row escalates as EXTRAORDINARY gagging order revealed
Max Verstappen's swearing row with the FIA appears to have spread to other motorsport series, with one legend referencing the Dutchman's punishment.
Hamilton victory chances BOOSTED as Mercedes make exciting declaration
Lewis Hamilton's chances of ending his Mercedes career on a high may have been handed a huge boost following a declaration made by his team.
