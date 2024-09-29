FIA Verstappen row escalates as EXTRAORDINARY gagging order revealed

Max Verstappen's swearing row with the FIA appears to have spread to other motorsport series, with one legend referencing the Dutchman's punishment.

Verstappen was given punishment in the form of an 'obligation to accomplish some work of public interest', having said that his RB20 was 'f*****' during an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The three-time Formula 1 champion was clearly left furious by this, and refused to give proper answers during the rest of the weekend's press conferences, instead speaking to media separately.

Verstappen has since seen multiple F1 stars rally to his side on the issue, with the Grand Prix Drivers' Association uniting against the FIA.

Max Verstappen has been at odds with the FIA in recent weeks

Lewis Hamilton has rallied to Max Verstappen's side

Verstappen swearing row spreads

Now, the freedom of speech row has spread to another motorsport series, with the World Rally Championship taking centre stage in the absence of F1 action this weekend.

Eight-time WRC title winner Sebastien Ogier was hit with a suspended €30,000 fine having complained about the visibility following a stage in Greece.

In a rant in which he said the 'sport never learns' as well as citing a 'crazy' situation, the Frenchman was deemed to have been in breach of rules which state: "Any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA."

Now, following his fine, Ogier has referred to Verstappen's punishment in F1 to back up his point that the FIA are forcing drivers across the world to 'shut our mouths'.

Speaking to the live coverage at Rally Chile, Ogier said: "You realise that I didn’t really want to talk today, we’ve been told that we shouldn’t at the moment.

"It is not a fantastic reaction to do what I do and it is not personal against [the media] and for the fans I am sorry about it but we have very little tools we can use.

"Today I don’t feel like I want to talk and I am sorry for all the people that deserve better than that.

"But we have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths, so it is a bit sad."

In an apparent reference to Verstappen’s punishment in Singapore, Ogier added: "It is not only in rally at the moment, but let’s see what the future brings."

