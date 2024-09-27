Fiery F1 figure backs Verstappen in FIA swearing row

Max Verstappen has been backed by a controversial Formula 1 figure in his ongoing battle with the FIA.

The Dutchman fell foul of the sport's governing body last week after criticising their plans to clamp down on drivers using bad language.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo TEASES next move as Horner issues Perez Red Bull demand

READ MORE: Horner pays tribute to 'special' Ricciardo with incredible Red Bull promise

He found himself in hot water with F1 bosses after declaring his Red Bull was 'f****d' when reflecting on his performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

His comments - which came in the build-up to last weekend's race in Singapore - prompted the FIA to hand out a bizarre punishment to the three-time world champion, instructing him to 'accomplish some work of public interest', the F1 equivalent to community service.

Max Verstappen has been critical of new measures introduced by the FIA

The Dutchman has been backed by F1 rivals Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton

Former team boss lends support

After securing a second-place finish at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the 26-year-old sensationally threatened to quit the sport, such was his displeasure over his treatment.

Several of his fellow drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, came out in support of the championship leader, and now a fiery former team boss has added his name to the list of those to criticise his punishment.

Guenther Steiner - who became a household name courtesy of his X-rated outbursts on Netflix series Drive to Survive - admitted he had some sympathy for Verstappen, adding that he would be a 'big' loss should he decide to step away from the sport.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration

Guenther Steiner believes Verstappen's bizarre punishment was harsh

Speaking on the Champ1 Podcast, the ex-Haas team principal said: “Max didn’t use that word to insult anyone he was just describing the car’s condition.

"He could have chosen a different word, but I think he didn’t say it on purpose but he didn’t try to avoid describing how his car drivers or what it is like the moment.

“When he got this punishment he responded by saying ‘I don’t have to do that’ I also have to agree with him that in a press conference, you can say whatever you want, it’s still freedom of speech.

"Max contributes a lot to F1 and if we lose people like him then it’s a big loss.”

READ MORE: McLaren sign Red Bull F1 talent in MAJOR swoop

Related