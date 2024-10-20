Steiner makes 'BORING' McLaren star claim

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has revealed chats with 'humble' McLaren boss Zak Brown about the Formula 1 title battle and claims it is theirs to win.

McClaren have come under pressure from critics for the way they have handled their two hotshot drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Yet the Woking team are currently leading the race in the constructors' standings.

They knocked Red Bull off the top spot in Azerbaijan when Piastri secured his second career win.

Guenther Steiner thinks that McLaren should have more belief in themselves

The former Haas team principal was complimentary of team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Team-mate Norris finds himself within touching distance of Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings ahead of the US Grand Prix.

In an interview with iNews, Drive to Survive hero Steiner has given his opinion after a chat with McLaren leader Brown.

Steiner said: “Lando and McLaren in general need to believe more that they can win. I have spoken to Zak [Brown] about this. They are a little bit humble. It seems like they almost can’t believe they are in this position.

“A lot is up here [points to head]. If you believe you can win, you tell everybody and go and do it. At some stage you need to take it on and say we are the best.”

McLaren need title help from Ferrari

Steiner himself believes that Norris also has what it takes but will need to get past his team-mate.

He went on to say: "Norris might have to win this championship because his teammate Oscar Piastri is so good. Nothing fazes him. It’s almost boring for him.”

“Lando can do it. He needs to do races without mistakes and needs a little bit of help from Ferrari. They can steal points from Max. In Singapore, Ferrari were faster than Max but messed up qualifying so they couldn’t get there.

“I give it 60/40 in Lando’s favour. He is very talented. This year he has made a few mistakes. I think that’s normal because until you get there [to a title fight], you don’t know."

