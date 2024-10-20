F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers huge qualifying setback as FIA issue Mercedes statement
Lewis Hamilton was a shock early exit from Saturday's Formula One qualifying session at the US Grand Prix in Austin.
FIA issue statement after Hamilton car changed by Mercedes
The governing body of Formula 1 has issued a statement following checks that were carried out to Lewis Hamilton's car during the US GP weekend.
Mercedes star OUT after suffering early Austin blow
A Mercedes star is out of championship contention after Saturday’s sprint race at the United States Grand Prix.
Norris praises FIA for FORCING Red Bull car change
McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his thoughts on a recent change to Red Bull's machinery, enforced by the FIA.
Sky F1 hit with major technical issue LIVE on air
Sky Sports F1 have been hit with a major technical issue live on air at the United States Grand Prix.
Latest News
Latest F1 News
Hamilton set for PITLANE start after Mercedes nightmare
- 29 minutes ago
United States Grand Prix
F1 2024 US Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
United States GP
FIA deliver major verdict over US GP ‘breach’ complaints
- 2 hours ago
F1 Today
- 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap
FIA announce penalty decision as SHOCK driver handed 'pole position' - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 01:59
US Grand Prix Qualifying
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton STUNNED as Mercedes smash decides US GP pole battle
- Today 01:08
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec