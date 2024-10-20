close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers huge qualifying setback as FIA issue Mercedes statement

Lewis Hamilton was a shock early exit from Saturday's Formula One qualifying session at the US Grand Prix in Austin.

FIA issue statement after Hamilton car changed by Mercedes

The governing body of Formula 1 has issued a statement following checks that were carried out to Lewis Hamilton's car during the US GP weekend.

Mercedes star OUT after suffering early Austin blow

A Mercedes star is out of championship contention after Saturday’s sprint race at the United States Grand Prix.

Norris praises FIA for FORCING Red Bull car change

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his thoughts on a recent change to Red Bull's machinery, enforced by the FIA.

Sky F1 hit with major technical issue LIVE on air

Sky Sports F1 have been hit with a major technical issue live on air at the United States Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued
F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued
  • Yesterday 21:13

  • Yesterday 21:13
F1 News Today: Red Bull SLAM FIA inconsistencies as MAJOR title battle points changes announced
F1 News Today: Red Bull SLAM FIA inconsistencies as MAJOR title battle points changes announced
  • October 18, 2024 15:18

  • October 18, 2024 15:18

Hamilton set for PITLANE start after Mercedes nightmare
  • 29 minutes ago

  • 29 minutes ago
F1 2024 US Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
FIA deliver major verdict over US GP 'breach' complaints
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers huge qualifying setback as FIA issue Mercedes statement
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
FIA announce penalty decision as SHOCK driver handed 'pole position' - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Today 01:59

  • Today 01:59
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton STUNNED as Mercedes smash decides US GP pole battle
  • Today 01:08

  • Today 01:08
