Sky F1 hit with major technical issue LIVE on air

Sky Sports F1 have been hit with a major technical issue live on air at the United States Grand Prix.

Following a three week break after the Singapore GP, F1 has returned to the Circuit of the Americas where Max Verstappen and Lando Norris continue to battle it out for the world drivers’ title.

However, one fan favourite will not be present in Austin after Visa Cash App RB announced that Daniel Ricciardo would no longer be racing for the team from the US GP onwards.

The Aussie star has been replaced by Liam Lawson, who will have a difficult start to his F1 campaign as he is set to serve a penalty at COTA.

Sky F1 face issue at US GP

Not only has F1 returned but so has the Sky Sports presenting line-up for the iconic weekend in Austin.

Following a hiatus from Sky Sports, controversial former racing driver, Danica Patrick, returned as part of their coverage, months after an online hoax circulated that she had been fired from the team.

However, one constant across all F1 race weekends is the Skypad, which often features Karun Chandhok or Anthony Davidson analysing key moments across the grand prix weekend.

But after FP1 at the US GP, the team suffered a technical issue where the Skypad would not work.

Despite Davidson's best efforts, the screen failed to respond to his commands as the usual arrow graphics that get drawn on were instead replaced by animate hand gestures from the 45-year-old.

Professional as ever, the former F1 driver carried on until the Skypad decided to return to normal, right as his segment drew to a close.

“There we go, it’s working again - typical!” he said signing off as he attempted to illustrate his point after practice.

“Sorry about that,” Simon Lazenby said to the audience after. “But well handled!” the Sky presenter offered by means of encouragement to his colleague as they swiftly put the mishap behind them.

