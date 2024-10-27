Red Bull chief CALLS OUT McLaren boss over FIA investigation

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has delivered a targeted dig towards McLaren boss Zak Brown following controversy at the US GP last weekend.

The papaya team are now top of the constructors' championship having knocked Red Bull off the top spot last month following the Azerbaijan GP, with the last five races now all to play for.

The race weekend at COTA last time out was littered with controversy, predominantly surrounding the decisions made by the FIA.

The most notable backlash came after Lando Norris was handed a five-second penalty for his overtake off the track on Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the grand prix.

Both teams argued that their driver held the upper hand, with McLaren submitting a Right of Review petition to the FIA as the Mexican GP weekend got underway on Friday.

The sport's governing body have since rejected the petition, stating that no new evidence had resurfaced to support the team's claim.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen fought hard for third position at the US GP

The FIA rejected McLaren's petition against Lando Norris' five-second penalty at COTA

Marko aims FIA investigation dig at McLaren

Heading into last weekend's proceedings however it was Red Bull who had come under the microscope of the FIA after their championship rivals had reportedly complained about a device in the cockpit of their machinery which allowed for ride height to be adjusted.

Red Bull adhered to the FIA's conclusion that the device would have to be sealed to ensure it wasn't being used illegally under parc ferme conditions, but Brown declared he couldn't feel satisfied that the governing body had investigated the issue correctly, questioning why the part would need to be sealed if drivers didn't have access to it in the cockpit, like the team claimed.

Speaking to Sky Germany at COTA last weekend, Marko stated: "It is a system in which you can adjust the height of the vehicle. You can do it in a relatively short time.

"That was known and there were no sanctions from the FIA against us. Nothing was sealed and what Zak Brown didn’t consider, cameras always run during parc ferme.

"That means you can never change anything on the car unnoticed. This change is only possible by removing relatively many parts. The system is there, but it has never been adjusted between qualifying and racing.

"We made it known with drawings and everything. So, as far as I know, almost all teams have something like that. Different in construction, different to operate but that's nothing special. As I said, it never violated the rules."

