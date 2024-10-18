Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell spin out of control at US GP

The Mercedes Formula 1 team have faced a worrying start to proceedings at the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin with both drivers struggling to keep their cars under control.

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell experienced difficulties at Turn 4 at COTA, highlighting a potential issue for the Silver Arrows who will be hoping for success at the track once again this weekend.

Seven-time champion Hamilton managed to keep himself out of the barriers after his W15 went into a high-speed spin, displaying instant concern over team radio.

"When I come in you have to check those damn tyres. And check the floor," Hamilton said.

Russell, who also complained about issues at Turn 4 moments earlier, found himself facing the wrong way at Turn 1, causing a brief yellow flag to be waved owing to the spin.

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most victories at COTA

Team principal Toto Wolff will be hoping Mercedes can secure some much-needed points at the US GP

Mercedes COTA hopes

The British outfit currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings, lagging 112 points behind Ferrari, so Hamilton and Russell will likely be hoping to secure as many points between as possible over the final six races of the 2024 season.

Star driver Hamilton holds the record for the most victories in Austin, having stood on the top step of the podium at COTA five times previously.

The team's machinery appeared difficult to control this weekend however, with both drivers clearly struggling, racking up three incidents between them so far.

Hamilton's error at Turn 4 prompted team-mate Russell to highlight the issue to his own race engineer Marcus Dudley, labelling the fact that he had also experienced a similar wobble at the same point on track as “weird”.

Shortly after, Russell suffered a spin of his own coming into the first corner, rolling backwards down the hill before continuing with his run.

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle described the 26-year-old's incident as "a lazy slide" following the mishap.

