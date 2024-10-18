Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in the US Grand Prix?

When Formula 1 heads to Austin this weekend for the United States Grand Prix following a month-long hiatus, there will be a notable absence in the shape of Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo's witty charm and funny antics led to him becoming a fan favourite in the sport since his first appearance back in 2011.

However, having suffered poor form throughout the 2022 season, Ricciardo was released from his contract at McLaren early, leaving him without a seat and back at Red Bull as a reserve driver.

His opportunity to make a return to the sport came through Red Bull's sister team VCARB, who offered him a place on the grid midway through the 2023 season as a replacement for Nyck de Vries.

Ricciardo's form since then, however, has been patchy at best, and the Australian has now been replaced midway through the 2024 season by Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at RB

Will Daniel Ricciardo race in 2025?

22-year-old Lawson has been confirmed to be racing the last six races of the 2024 season as an audition for a full-time seat on the grid, having impressed while deputising for an injured Ricciardo last season.

This is likely to leave Ricciardo out of the sport in 2025, with only one other team yet to have confirmed their driver lineup for next season, Sauber.

Ricciardo isn't thought to be in contention for that particular seat and reports have suggested that the team will keep Valtteri Bottas alongside new signing Nico Hulkenberg, and the only other option for Ricciardo may be if Lawson gets promoted up to Red Bull in place of Sergio Perez for 2025.

This is an unlikely prospect given Perez's contract, however, and in any case would probably mean a Red Bull youngster like Isack Hadjar or Arvid Lindblad would get the vacant VCARB seat.

Has Daniel Ricciardo retired?

Officially, Ricciardo has not retired. However, a recent Instagram post showed the Australian wearing a cap that said "I'm retired - it's my job to have a good time."

It would bring to an end a stunning career that saw him claim eight grand prix victories and 32 podiums, mainly achieved in an era in which Mercedes were supremely dominant over the rest of the field.

The much-loved Honey Badger has, however, been offered an ambassadorial role at Red Bull, as well as having been linked with a drive in various different motorsport series.

